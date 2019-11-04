Mushfiqur sees light at end of the tunnel for Bangladesh
>> Reuters
Published: 04 Nov 2019 01:02 PM BdST Updated: 04 Nov 2019 01:02 PM BdST
Bangladesh's muted celebrations after humbling India in Sunday's Twenty20 series opener did not quite reflect the sense of relief they were feeling but Mushfiqur Rahim says the side are smiling again after enduring a tumultuous few weeks.
Bangladesh cricket was plunged into a state of turmoil last month when the players went on strike on the eve of their India tour. The strike was called off after the board accepted most of their demands, including a pay hike.
A fresh crisis then erupted when talismanic all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan was banned for two years, with one year of that suspended, for having breached the International Cricket Council's Anti-Corruption code by not reporting approaches to engage in corrupt conduct.
Despite missing Shakib and senior batsman Tamim Iqbal, Bangladesh beat India by seven wickets in New Delhi to go 1-0 up in the three-match series.
"The last two to three weeks has been the toughest situation that I have faced in my 15-year cricketing career," Mushfiqur, Man of the Match after an unbeaten 60, told reporters.
"Before leaving Bangladesh, I told the media there that the only way we can set things right would be if we can win a couple of matches in India, or play well enough to bring back smiles and calmness to the team and the nation.
"That's what we have done and hopefully we can continue this form."
Asked about the subdued celebrations, Mushfiqur said, "We still have two more matches to go, we haven't won the series yet. We'll try to win at least one more and then you'd see a bigger celebration.
"There are areas where we can do better, like bowling the last two overs. If we can address those areas, nothing is impossible," said the chirpy stumper-batsman.
Bangladesh went into the match seeking their first Twenty20 win against their mighty neighbours in nine attempts and are now one win away from a series victory.
Mushfiqur credited coach Russell Domingo for creating a healthy dressing room environment which he said would boost the growth of the young players.
"The situation we faced in the last three weeks, to recover from that, ... giving the youngsters the freedom and confidence that whether you bleed runs or get out for a duck, you are still an important member of this team.
"We're trying to create a healthy culture. It took me 15 years to reach where I am now but with their potentials, these young players can be there in 8-10 years. They are very talented and grabbing their opportunities."
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Blazing Mushfiqur fifty fires Bangladesh to emphatic, first T20 victory against India
- Bangladesh bind India to 148 in first T20
- Bangladesh win toss, send India to bat in first T20
- Bangladesh will welcome back Shakib despite mistake: Mahmudullah
- Itchy eyes, sore throat but Bangladesh OK with Delhi air
- As Delhi breathes season's worst air, cricketers hit the nets under smoggy skies
- Teammates shower Shakib with words of love, hope for comeback after ICC ban
- Shakib wanted to meet bookie ‘first’, WhatsApp conversations reveal
- Shakib confident of ‘stronger comeback’ from ban for breaching corruption code
- India, Bangladesh to play first day-night Test in Kolkata
Most Read
- BCB chief Nazmul Hassan gambled abroad, so do thousand others: Kamal
- Blazing Mushfiqur fifty fires Bangladesh to emphatic, first T20 victory against India
- Police SP Harun transferred again from Narayanganj
- Shakib meets Bangladesh anti-graft agency chief
- BCB Director Russell pulls gun on police, then flees
- Muhammad Yunus secures bail after surrendering to labour court
- Police arrest ‘housemaid’ suspected in murders of woman, house help in Dhaka
- HC upholds Bangladesh Bank amnesty for loan defaulters
- Don’t you see the grief of those who have lost loved ones since 1975? Hasina asks
- Support for tearful red-carded Son after Gomes injury