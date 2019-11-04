Cyclone threatens to derail crucial second India-Bangladesh T20 in Rajkot
Published: 04 Nov 2019 09:06 PM BdST Updated: 04 Nov 2019 10:16 PM BdST
After overcoming severe air pollution in New Delhi to win their first T20I against India, Bangladesh must once again keep an eye on the weather as a cyclone threatens to derail the second match of the series in Rajkot.
Meteorologists expect Cyclone Maha to make landfall in Gujrat on Nov 6 bringing heavy rain throughout the state which could wash out the game.
The cyclone was hovering above the Arabian Sea, over 600 km away from Gujrat on Monday morning, and has been moving north-west from close to the Kerala coast for the last five days.
It is set to turn towards Gujrat on Tuesday although the storm is expected to weaken by the time it reaches the coast.
Despite missing talisman Shakib Al Hasan and senior batsman Tamim Iqbal, Bangladesh beat India by seven wickets in New Delhi to go 1-0 up in the three-match series on the heels of an unbeaten 60 by Mushfiqur Rahim.
The Tigers arrived in Rajkot on Monday afternoon ahead of the crucial match on Nov 7. But whether Mahmudullah and his men are able to seal the series on Thursday will now largely depend on the weather.
