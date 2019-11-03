Blazing Mushfiqur fifty fires Bangladesh to emphatic, first T20 victory against India

The wicketkeeper-batsman smashed an unbeaten 60 off 43 as the Tigers crossed the target of 148 with three balls remaining to clinch their first T20I win over India at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium on Sunday.

He confirmed his fifth T20I fifty and fended off the pressure of getting 22 runs in the last two overs by hitting four consecutive boundaries off the 19th over by Khaleel Ahmed.

He had Mahmudullah, who is leading the T20 squad after Shakib Al Hasan was banned last week for breaching corruption code, to finish off the chase with a six, his second in 15-run innings off 7 balls, in the third ball of the next over by debutant Shivam Dube. He was in for injured Hardik Pandiya. India were also without “finisher” Jasprit Bumrah.

Before the 40-run stand with Mahmudullah, Mushfiqur teamed up with opener Soumya Sarkar (39 off 35). When Soumya was bowled by Khaleel in the 17th over the 60-run stand under pressure ended and the required run rate was edging higher.

Mohammad Naim Sheikh supported Soumya earlier after the debutant was put to bat at one down but was caught by Shikhar Dhawan at long leg while trying to slog Yuzvendra Chahal in the eighth over.



More to follow...