Blazing Mushfiqur fifty fires Bangladesh to emphatic, first T20 victory against India
Anik Mishkat from New Delhi, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Nov 2019 11:09 PM BdST Updated: 04 Nov 2019 12:31 AM BdST
Mushfiqur Rahim has guided Bangladesh to a resounding seven-wicket victory over India with a quickfire half-century in the first Twenty20 International of a three-match series in New Delhi.
The wicketkeeper-batsman smashed an unbeaten 60 off 43 as the Tigers crossed the target of 148 with three balls remaining to clinch their first T20I win over India at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium on Sunday.
He confirmed his fifth T20I fifty and fended off the pressure of getting 22 runs in the last two overs by hitting four consecutive boundaries off the 19th over by Khaleel Ahmed.
He had Mahmudullah, who is leading the T20 squad after Shakib Al Hasan was banned last week for breaching corruption code, to finish off the chase with a six, his second in 15-run innings off 7 balls, in the third ball of the next over by debutant Shivam Dube. He was in for injured Hardik Pandiya. India were also without “finisher” Jasprit Bumrah.
Before the 40-run stand with Mahmudullah, Mushfiqur teamed up with opener Soumya Sarkar (39 off 35). When Soumya was bowled by Khaleel in the 17th over the 60-run stand under pressure ended and the required run rate was edging higher.
Mohammad Naim Sheikh supported Soumya earlier after the debutant was put to bat at one down but was caught by Shikhar Dhawan at long leg while trying to slog Yuzvendra Chahal in the eighth over.
More to follow...
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Blazing Mushfiqur fifty fires Bangladesh to emphatic, first T20 victory against India
- Bangladesh bind India to 148 in first T20
- Bangladesh win toss, send India to bat in first T20
- Bangladesh will welcome back Shakib despite mistake: Mahmudullah
- Itchy eyes, sore throat but Bangladesh OK with Delhi air
- As Delhi breathes season's worst air, cricketers hit the nets under smoggy skies
- Teammates shower Shakib with words of love, hope for comeback after ICC ban
- Shakib wanted to meet bookie ‘first’, WhatsApp conversations reveal
- Shakib confident of ‘stronger comeback’ from ban for breaching corruption code
- India, Bangladesh to play first day-night Test in Kolkata
Most Read
- BCB Director Russell pulls gun on police, then flees
- Ariful, three other BNP leaders announce resignation from central committee
- Muhammad Yunus secures bail after surrendering to labour court
- Dhaka Residential Model College opens probe into student's death by electrocution amid protests
- She was daddy’s little girl. At 3, she watched him shot dead
- BCB chief Nazmul Hassan gambled abroad, so do thousand others: Kamal
- I need not take integrity test, says Rashed Khan Menon
- Bangladesh will welcome back Shakib despite mistake: Mahmudullah
- Former Dhaka mayor, BNP leader Khoka in ‘critical’ condition in New York
- Police SP Harun transferred again from Narayanganj