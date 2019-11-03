Bangladesh send India to bat in first T20 as Naim Sheikh debuts

Top-order batsman Mohammad Naim Sheikh earned his first international cap in the match at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium on Sunday.

The 20-year-old left hander was not included in the Playing XI in the trie-nation series last month at home after getting called to the preliminary squad.

He is the 67th Bangladeshi to play T20I.

After winning the toss, captain Mahmudullah said they aim to restrict India to as few runs as possible to make the chase easy.

India would have bowled first as well considering the dew factor, captain Rohit Sharma said.

Bangladesh suffered a jolt last week when the game's governing body banned top all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan for two years, with one year of that suspended, for failing to report corrupt approaches.

It forced a last-minute leadership change ahead of their tour of India with Mominul Haque named as the Test captain, while Mahmudullah was put in charge of the T20 team.

Mahmudullah said they will miss Shakib but it was also an opportunity for others to step up to the plate and fill that void.

The tourists are also without senior opener Tamim Iqbal, who has opted out to be with his pregnant wife, but the absence of Shakib, arguably the greatest player Bangladesh has produced, would be felt the most.

Authorities in New Delhi declared a public health emergency on Friday and closed schools and all construction activity until next week as air pollution in the city hit its worst level this year.

Bangladesh Playing XI: Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das, Mohammad Naim Sheikh, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah (c), Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Aminul Islam, Shafiul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Al-Amin Hossain.