Bangladesh send India to bat in first T20 as Naim Sheikh debuts
Ariful Islam Roney, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Nov 2019 07:27 PM BdST Updated: 03 Nov 2019 08:41 PM BdST
Bangladesh have sent India to bat after winning the toss in the first of the three-match Twenty20 International series in New Delhi.
Top-order batsman Mohammad Naim Sheikh earned his first international cap in the match at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium on Sunday.
The 20-year-old left hander was not included in the Playing XI in the trie-nation series last month at home after getting called to the preliminary squad.
He is the 67th Bangladeshi to play T20I.
After winning the toss, captain Mahmudullah said they aim to restrict India to as few runs as possible to make the chase easy.
India would have bowled first as well considering the dew factor, captain Rohit Sharma said.
Bangladesh suffered a jolt last week when the game's governing body banned top all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan for two years, with one year of that suspended, for failing to report corrupt approaches.
It forced a last-minute leadership change ahead of their tour of India with Mominul Haque named as the Test captain, while Mahmudullah was put in charge of the T20 team.
Mahmudullah said they will miss Shakib but it was also an opportunity for others to step up to the plate and fill that void.
The tourists are also without senior opener Tamim Iqbal, who has opted out to be with his pregnant wife, but the absence of Shakib, arguably the greatest player Bangladesh has produced, would be felt the most.
Authorities in New Delhi declared a public health emergency on Friday and closed schools and all construction activity until next week as air pollution in the city hit its worst level this year.
Bangladesh Playing XI: Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das, Mohammad Naim Sheikh, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah (c), Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Aminul Islam, Shafiul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Al-Amin Hossain.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Bangladesh will welcome back Shakib despite mistake: Mahmudullah
- Itchy eyes, sore throat but Bangladesh OK with Delhi air
- As Delhi breathes season's worst air, cricketers hit the nets under smoggy skies
- Teammates shower Shakib with words of love, hope for comeback after ICC ban
- Shakib wanted to meet bookie ‘first’, WhatsApp conversations reveal
- Shakib confident of ‘stronger comeback’ from ban for breaching corruption code
- India, Bangladesh to play first day-night Test in Kolkata
- Mominul to captain Bangladesh in Tests, Mahmudullah in T20s against India
- Shakib ‘extremely sad’ after ICC ban for not reporting match-fixing offers
- ICC bans Shakib for two years for not reporting ‘corrupt approaches’
Most Read
- BCB Director Russell pulls gun on police, then flees
- Ariful, three other BNP leaders announce resignation from central committee
- Dhaka Residential Model College opens probe into student's death by electrocution amid protests
- Muhammad Yunus secures bail after surrendering to labour court
- Former Dhaka mayor, BNP leader Khoka in ‘critical’ condition in New York
- She was daddy’s little girl. At 3, she watched him shot dead
- I need not take integrity test, says Rashed Khan Menon
- Brazil arrests Bangladesh-born man, one of world's ‘most prolific human traffickers’
- Ambassador Miller to highlight Bangladesh investment opportunities at Bangkok Indo-Pacific Business Forum
- Transport owners call for revision of new road transport law