Bangladesh bind India to 148 in first T20

  Ariful Islam Roney,  bdnews24.com

Published: 03 Nov 2019 09:20 PM BdST Updated: 03 Nov 2019 10:21 PM BdST

Bangladesh have restricted India to 148 for 6 in the first of the three-match Twenty20 International series in New Delhi.
Pacers Aminul Islam and Shafiul Islam helped the Tigers bind the hosts to the humble total by taking two wickets each at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium on Sunday.

India could have scored even less had Shikhar Dhawan not played a much needed 41-run innings with one six and three fours.

A blazing 28-run unbeaten partnership with three sixes between Krunal Pandya and Washington Sundar also helped the hosts' cause.

Shreyas Iyer hit the two other sixes of the innings before being caught by debutant Mohammad Naim Sheikh off Aminul in the 11th over.

Earlier, Aminul sent back KL Rahul when he came into the attack in the seventh over. 

Shafiul struck first by taking the wicket of captain Rohit Sharma after Mahmudullah won the toss and opted to field first.

The pacer also claimed the last wicket of the innings stopping Rishabh Pant on 27 off 26 in the second ball of the 19th over.

After winning the toss, captain Mahmudullah had said they aimed to restrict India to as few runs as possible to make the chase easy.

India would have bowled first as well considering the dew factor, captain Rohit said.

Bangladesh are without senior opener Tamim Iqbal, who has opted out to be with his pregnant wife, but the absence of Shakib Al Hasan, arguably the greatest player Bangladesh has produced, would be felt the most.

The top all-rounder has been banned for two years, with one year of that suspended, for failing to report corrupt approaches.

It forced a last-minute leadership change ahead of the tour with Mominul Haque named as the Test captain, while Mahmudullah was put in charge of the T20 team.

Authorities in New Delhi declared a public health emergency on Friday and closed schools and all construction activity until next week as air pollution in the city hit its worst level this year.

Bangladesh cricketers wore face masks in training and complained of sore throats but Mahmudullah said they were not too perturbed.

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.