Teammates shower Shakib with words of love, hope for comeback after ICC ban

It would have been regular skipper Shakib facing the media but the Tigers departed for the India tour without him on Wednesday after the International Cricket Council banned him from the game for a year and slapped another year of suspended sanction on Tuesday.

“I will love him like before,” Mahmudullah, who is leading the T20 squad in Shakib’s absence, told reporters at Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka before catching the flight.

“I think Shakib is a big part of Bangladesh’s cricket. There is no doubt about it. I think everyone is pained for him, because we know how important he is for the team,” the veteran cricketer said.

Mahmudullah. Photo: Arnab Majumder

Mahmudullah also defended Shakib. “He might have made a mistake, but it was not a crime. Our support will always be with him.”

“Of course we will miss him. He is the number one player of the team. It’s obviously tough to play without him,” Shakib’s long-time associate Mushfiqur Rahim said.

He hopes the younger players will fill up the void created by the ban on Shakib.

Arafat Sunny. Photo: Arnab Majumder

Arafat Sunny, who has been recalled for the three-match T20 series against India, said it would have been helpful for him in bowling had Shakib been there.

“He has a good idea about the wicket there as he has played in IPL many times,” Arafat said.

“It will be very challenging for us to play in the Indian condition. We will of course sorely miss Shakib Bhai. But we will try to give our best,” Mohammad Mithun said.

Mosaddek Hossain added: “Naturally Shakib Bhai’s absence has left a huge void for us. I think this series will be a big challenge for all of us.”

One-Day International captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza took to Facebook to express his “love” for Shakib.

“Today’s incident relating to my fellow fighter of 13 years will obviously give me some sleepless nights. But I will sleep in peace after some days with the thought that we will play the 2023 World Cup under his leadership. Because the name is Shakib Al Hasan…!!!”

Pacer Taskin Ahmed wrote: “Don’t worry Bhai. You will make a better comeback

To opening batsman Soumya Sarkar, the absence of Shakib is “unexpected for all”.

“I don’t know what to say or write in this situation. But I believe you will return wiser, because you are Shakib Al Hasan,” he wrote.

Another batsman, Liton Das, posted a photo of him with Shakib during their match-winning partnership against West Indies in the last World Cup in England.

“You are the best. You will return stronger,” he wrote.

Mahmudullah and Mushfiqur also posted photos of memorable moments with Shakib.