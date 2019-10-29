Shakib's fate hangs in the balance
Sports Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 29 Oct 2019 04:01 PM BdST Updated: 29 Oct 2019 04:01 PM BdST
Bangladesh may travel India without their skipper Shakib Al Hasan for the three T20I and two Test matches, scheduled to start on Nov 3.
Ahead of the important tour, there has been little discussion about the cricket matches as Shakib Al Hasan, the current Test and T20I captain, stole the show.
Some media outlets on Tuesday reported that Shakib allegedly hid a match fixing offer as per the probe report of the anti-corruption and security unit of the International Cricket Council. The new development has confirmed Shakib's non-availability for the tour.
However, State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russell said BCB will stand by him.
A few days back, the Bangladesh Cricket Board announced the squad led by Shakib for the matches against India.
Shakib has only been part of one net session in the four-day preparatory camp, which began on Friday.
The Bangladesh team is scheduled to leave Dhaka on Wednesday for India to play the matches.
Shakib made waves when he led a players' strike to call for better pay and more of a say in cricketing matters, among other things.
Shortly after the governing body acquiesced to most of the 13 demands, BCB President Nazmul Hassan said Shakib would face action for violating the terms of his central contract with the board by signing with Grameenphone as a brand ambassador.
Later, the BCB served notice on Shakib after he violated the terms and conditions of the board.
Amid the developments, a local newspaper reported on Tuesday that Shakib did not inform the ICC or the BCB despite receiving a proposal from cricket gamblers two years ago.
If the allegation is true, the ICC may ban Shakib from all crickets for six months to five years for breaching the ICC’s anti-corruption code.
More stories
