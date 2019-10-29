Shakib confident of ‘stronger comeback’ from ban for breaching corruption code

The regular Test and Twenty20 skipper read out a formal statement at a media briefing at the Bangladesh Cricket Board in Dhaka on Tuesday shortly after the ICC announced the two-year ban, including a year of suspension.

After the statement, Shakib said: “I want to say one more thing. I hope that you – all the cricket-loving people of Bangladesh, all the people, BCB, government and the media – will continue providing me with the support you had lent me in ups and downs.”

“By the grace of God, I will be able to return to cricket very soon if this support remains.

“I will be able to perform my duty stronger than before,” he added.

In the formal statement, which the ICC already published in the media release on the decision, Shakib said he was “obviously extremely sad to have been banned from the game I love”.

Acknowledging his failure to follow the code, Shakib said: “The ICC ACU is reliant on players to play a central part in the fight against corruption and I didn’t do my duty in this instance.”

“Like the majority of players and fans around the world, I want cricket to be a corruption free sport and I am looking forward to working with the ICC ACU team to support their education programme and ensure young players don’t make the same mistake I did,” he said.

He would be free to resume international cricket on Oct 29 next year subject to him satisfying the conditions in respect of the suspended part of the sanction, the game’s global governing body said.

Apart from the upcoming India tour where Bangladesh will play three T20s and two Tests, the 32-year-old will miss the T20 World Cup in Australia next year.

Ranked among the top three all-rounders in all formats of the game, Shakib has scored more than 11,000 runs and taken over 500 wickets in 56 Tests, 206 ODIs and 76 T20s for Bangladesh.

At the 2019 Cricket World Cup in England, he finished as the third-highest run-scorer with 606 in eight matches, including two hundreds and five fifties.