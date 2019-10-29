Shakib confident of ‘stronger comeback’ from ban for breaching corruption code
Sports Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 29 Oct 2019 11:56 PM BdST Updated: 29 Oct 2019 11:56 PM BdST
Shakib Al Hasan has solicited unending support of fans, officials and the media to return to cricket following a ban by the International Cricket Council for breaching its corruption code.
The regular Test and Twenty20 skipper read out a formal statement at a media briefing at the Bangladesh Cricket Board in Dhaka on Tuesday shortly after the ICC announced the two-year ban, including a year of suspension.
“By the grace of God, I will be able to return to cricket very soon if this support remains.
“I will be able to perform my duty stronger than before,” he added.
In the formal statement, which the ICC already published in the media release on the decision, Shakib said he was “obviously extremely sad to have been banned from the game I love”.
Acknowledging his failure to follow the code, Shakib said: “The ICC ACU is reliant on players to play a central part in the fight against corruption and I didn’t do my duty in this instance.”
“Like the majority of players and fans around the world, I want cricket to be a corruption free sport and I am looking forward to working with the ICC ACU team to support their education programme and ensure young players don’t make the same mistake I did,” he said.
Apart from the upcoming India tour where Bangladesh will play three T20s and two Tests, the 32-year-old will miss the T20 World Cup in Australia next year.
Ranked among the top three all-rounders in all formats of the game, Shakib has scored more than 11,000 runs and taken over 500 wickets in 56 Tests, 206 ODIs and 76 T20s for Bangladesh.
At the 2019 Cricket World Cup in England, he finished as the third-highest run-scorer with 606 in eight matches, including two hundreds and five fifties.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Shakib confident of ‘stronger comeback’ from ban for breaching corruption code
- India, Bangladesh to play first day-night Test in Kolkata
- Mominul to captain Bangladesh in Tests, Mahmudullah in T20s against India
- Shakib ‘extremely sad’ after ICC ban for not reporting match-fixing offers
- ICC bans Shakib for two years for not reporting ‘corrupt approaches’
- Shakib's fate hangs in the balance
- Emotions spill over as PNG qualify for T20 World Cup
- BCB to clear clouds over Shakib featuring in India tour Tuesday
- Bangladesh ace Mushfiqur hangs up wicketkeeping gloves in Tests
- Shakib faces BCB action over ‘illegal’ sponsorship deal
Most Read
- Shakib should have informed ICC about match fixing offer: PM Hasina
- ICC bans Shakib for two years for not reporting ‘corrupt approaches’
- BCB to clear clouds over Shakib featuring in India tour Tuesday
- British lifestyle brand Lee Cooper enters Bangladesh
- Awami League names Joynal Hazari in advisory council
- Nephew, caretakers charged in two cases after raid on Aziz Mohammad’s house
- High Court orders Muhammad Yunus to surrender by Nov 7
- Called into question, projected spending on 2021 population census halved
- Ex-BCL leader arrested over gang-rape in Bhola
- Shakib's fate hangs in the balance