ICC bans Shakib for two years for not reporting ‘corrupt approaches’

One of the top all-rounders of the world, he accepted three charges of breaching the ICC Anti-Corruption Code, the ICC said in a media release on Tuesday.

The ICC said he would be free to resume international cricket on Oct 29 next year subject to him satisfying the conditions in respect of the suspended part of the sanction.

Shakib was approached twice to engage in “corrupt conduct” during the tri-nation series between Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe in January last year, and/or the Indian Premier League tournament the same year but he did not disclose the full details to the ACU, the world governing body of the game said.

He did not disclose full details of another offer he received during the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kings XI Punjab on Apr 26 last year either, it added.

Shakib chose to admit the charges and agreed the sanction with the ICC in lieu of an Anti-Corruption Tribunal hearing.

The ICC also said Shakib was “obviously extremely sad to have been banned from the game I love”.

Acknowledging his failure to follow the code, Shakib said: “The ICC ACU is reliant on players to play a central part in the fight against corruption and I didn’t do my duty in this instance.”

“Like the majority of players and fans around the world, I want cricket to be a corruption free sport and I am looking forward to working with the ICC ACU team to support their education programme and ensure young players don’t make the same mistake I did,” the ICC quoted him as saying.



More to follow...