BCB to clear clouds over Shakib featuring in India tour Tuesday

Shakib, the current Test and T20I captain, missed the Tigers' second consecutive practice match on Monday, fuelling speculation over his involvement in the series against India.

The BCB has been tight-lipped about the all-rounder who landed in hot water after signing a personal sponsorship deal with the top mobile telecom operator in an alleged breach of his contract with the board.

Shakib made waves when he led a players' strike to call for better pay and more of a say in cricketing matters, among other things.

Shortly after the governing body acquiesced to most of the 13 demands, BCB President Nazmul Hassan said Shakib would face action for violating the terms of his central contract with the board by signing with Grameenphone as a brand ambassador.

On the perceived uncertainty surrounding Shakib's availability for the tour, former national team captain Akram Khan, also the BCB's cricket operations chief, said, "We will address the situation with Shakib on Tuesday. We are not officially saying that there is any uncertainty."

"There's been a lot of talk about whether he will go (on the India tour) or not. But there's really nothing to it."

Addressing his absence from training, Akram said, "He skipped practice for two days with the permission of the coach. But he has not been in touch with the board."

The entire squad and team management were scheduled to sit with the cricket operations department on Monday to decide on whether to accept India's offer to play a day-night Test match in Kolkata. But the Tigers Test captain was not there with the rest of team.

"We will speak to the captain over the phone if necessary," Akram said in response to a question on Shakib's absence.