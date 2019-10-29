Home > Sport > Cricket

BCB to clear clouds over Shakib featuring in India tour Tuesday

  Sport Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 29 Oct 2019 02:23 AM BdST Updated: 29 Oct 2019 02:23 AM BdST

The Bangladesh Cricket Board is set to end the uncertainty surrounding Shakib Al Hassan's participation in the tour of India when it announces the squad for the three-match T20I series on Tuesday.

Shakib, the current Test and T20I captain, missed the Tigers' second consecutive practice match on Monday, fuelling speculation over his involvement in the series against India.

The BCB has been tight-lipped about the all-rounder who landed in hot water after signing a personal sponsorship deal with the top mobile telecom operator in an alleged breach of his contract with the board.

Shakib made waves when he led a players' strike to call for better pay and more of a say in cricketing matters, among other things.

Shortly after the governing body acquiesced to most of the 13 demands, BCB President Nazmul Hassan said Shakib would face action for violating the terms of his central contract with the board by signing with Grameenphone as a brand ambassador.

On the perceived uncertainty surrounding Shakib's availability for the tour, former national team captain Akram Khan, also the BCB's cricket operations chief, said,  "We will address the situation with Shakib on Tuesday. We are not officially saying that there is any uncertainty."

"There's been a lot of talk about whether he will go (on the India tour) or not. But there's really nothing to it."

Addressing his absence from training, Akram said, "He skipped practice for two days with the permission of the coach. But he has not been in touch with the board."

The entire squad and team management were scheduled to sit with the cricket operations department on Monday to decide on whether to accept India's offer to play a day-night Test match in Kolkata. But the Tigers Test captain was not there with the rest of team.

"We will speak to the captain over the phone if necessary," Akram said in response to a question on Shakib's absence.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Mushfiqur quits keeping in Tests

Tamim pulls out of India tour

Rohit to lead India in T20s against Tigers

Shakib faces BCB action over sponsorship deal

Cricketers end strike

Cricketers want a bite in BCB pie

File Photo: Former Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly arrives to file his nomination for the president's post of BCCI (Board Of Control for Cricket in India) at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai, India, October 14, 2019. REUTERS

Sourav hopeful of Tigers touring India

BCB plans talks on cricketers’ strike

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.