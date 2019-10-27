Bangladesh ace Mushfiqur hangs up wicketkeeping gloves in Tests

The former Test captain discussed the reasons behind his decision and the tour of India among other things in an interview with bdnews24.com.

You did not keep in the National League this time. Is there a possibility of you playing only as a batsman in Tests?

Mushfiqur: I like to think of myself in that role. I do not want to keep in Tests for now. There are so many games to play now and so many more ahead. I play in all formats. Besides international cricket, I also play in BPL and DPL. All in all, I feel a little overburdened.

I want to keep performing for a long time. Since I’m playing in all formats, I have to use my head. Thank God, I have not suffered any serious injuries in the last five years. I also did not get to rest a lot or did not take time off. So in keeping with everything, I have made this decision. I do not want to face a situation where I have to take one or two series off in the future. Rather, I would like to reduce my workload by giving up keeping.

I have talked to the coach. The Test Championship is going to start soon. We are due to play more Test matches. There is a Twenty20 World Cup next year. There are more World Cups ahead. There are a lot of games in all editions. I feel that if I reduce my workload a bit, I can perform at my best for a longer time.

That is what I have told the coach. He liked my way of thinking. He said that I was "most welcome” to do it.

The coach was Sri Lanka when I made the proposal. At that time, he said he does not have a problem with my decision but will confirm his decision later. Maybe he talked with the selectors and others after that. He later gave me the green light.

Are you giving up keeping only in Tests?

Mushfiqur: Yes. I want to reduce my workload in Tests. Then, if the team management wants, I will have to quit in all formats. But that's their decision.

What if the team management wants you to keep again?

Mushfiqur: That's also their decision. The team has to be given the first priority. For now, I am saying that I do not want to keep in Tests.

You have to go up in the batting order now and take more responsibility. India has a terrific bowling attack. What are your expectations in the Test Series?

Mushfiqur: Now that I am in the team as a specialist batsman, I will obviously try to give my best.

And speaking of the opponents' bowling attack, I don't think that the batsmen of any other team have to work as hard as Bangladeshi batsmen. Every team has a good bowling lineup, very disciplined, who don't give you much time to catch a breath. You can ask Tamim who faces the new ball. He can tell you more about it.

We find all bowling attacks difficult to face. India is definitely number one now. It will be very challenging for us. This is an opportunity for me, Shakib, Riyadh, Imrul (if he is there), and all seniors. We are in a good place right now. Who knows when the next opportunity for an Indian tour will arise. Unfortunately, Tamim may not be with us. But I still think this is our best opportunity as a batting unit. I believe we will do well.

Defeating India in India is probably the toughest job in cricket. Bangladesh's Test Championship campaign begins with the toughest fight!

Mushfiqur: India are now a very strong team on Indian soil. But we are no pushovers. They have won 12 series in a row. The number will be 13 if they win against us. That's it. They expect to win against us. But if we play well and can spring a surprise or two, then that will be fantastic.

Although our record against them in Tests is not very good, we play well against them in the shorter formats. Maybe we have not won a lot, but we have come close to winning many times. I do not think any other team have been able to get as close to them as wehave in so many times.

And we have nothing to lose. Rather, the pressure of Test Championship will be on them. They will be in their backyard with home support. But I think that a good outcome is possible if we can play freely.

Everybody’s eyes will now be on the cricket field after the 13-point strike that shook up Bangladesh cricket. Although the demands were from a broad perspective and not directly related to on-field performances, the supporters and the board’s attention are going to be on the matches. Are you feeling the pressure?

Mushfiqur: No. This is no pressure. I am under pressure all the time as a senior cricketer. People have expectations from me and I have the same from myself. You must be able to handle these pressures after playing about 15 years of international cricket. For me, personally, this is not that big of a deal. It’s a huge thing to represent your country. I want to keep up the standards.