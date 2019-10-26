Shakib faces BCB action over ‘illegal’ sponsorship deal
Sports Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 26 Oct 2019 10:31 PM BdST Updated: 26 Oct 2019 11:37 PM BdST
The Bangladesh Cricket Board is taking action against Shakib Al Hasan for allegedly breaching its terms and conditions by signing a personal sponsorship deal with a telecom firm.
The BCB rules bar the cricketers from signing such deals, but the news of Shakib signing a deal with Grameenphone was revealed a day after the players, led by him, launched a strike for a pay hike on Oct 21.
BCB President Nazmul Hassan disclosed the latest development on Saturday, three days after the players called off the strike following the board’s assurance of meeting most of their demands.
“There is no doubt that it (the deal) cannot happen by any means as per the board’s rules. Both the telecom company and cricketers know the terms well,” he said.
The board will now serve notice on Shakib asking him to explain the deal.
“I know one thing for sure – it’s totally illegal,” the BCB boss said. Asked if Shakib would get any reprieve, he said: “Of course not.”
