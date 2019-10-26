Home > Sport > Cricket

Shakib faces BCB action over ‘illegal’ sponsorship deal

  Sports Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 26 Oct 2019 10:31 PM BdST Updated: 26 Oct 2019 11:37 PM BdST

The Bangladesh Cricket Board is taking action against Shakib Al Hasan for allegedly breaching its terms and conditions by signing a personal sponsorship deal with a telecom firm.

The BCB rules bar the cricketers from signing such deals, but the news of Shakib signing a deal with Grameenphone was revealed a day after the players, led by him, launched a strike for a pay hike on Oct 21. 

BCB President Nazmul Hassan disclosed the latest development on Saturday, three days after the players called off the strike following the board’s assurance of meeting most of their demands. 

“There is no doubt that it (the deal) cannot happen by any means as per the board’s rules. Both the telecom company and cricketers know the terms well,” he said.

The board will now serve notice on Shakib asking him to explain the deal.

“I know one thing for sure – it’s totally illegal,” the BCB boss said. Asked if Shakib would get any reprieve, he said: “Of course not.”

 

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Tamim pulls out of India tour

Rohit to lead India in T20s against Tigers

Cricketers end strike

Cricketers want a bite in BCB pie

File Photo: Former Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly arrives to file his nomination for the president's post of BCCI (Board Of Control for Cricket in India) at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai, India, October 14, 2019. REUTERS

Sourav hopeful of Tigers touring India

BCB plans talks on cricketers’ strike

FICA supports cricketers’ strike for pay hike

Bangladesh Cricket Board President Nazmul Hassan briefing the media after an emergency meeting over players' strike for a pay hike at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Tuesday.

Cricketers’ strike shocking: BCB chief

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.