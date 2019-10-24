Rohit to lead India in T20s against Bangladesh as Kohli rests
>> Reuters
Published: 24 Oct 2019 09:46 PM BdST Updated: 24 Oct 2019 09:46 PM BdST
Rohit Sharma will lead India for the Twenty20 internationals against Bangladesh at home next month with regular captain Virat Kohli rested for the three-match series, the country's cricket board (BCCI) said on Thursday.
Kohli will, however, return to lead the side against Bangladesh for the two Tests, starting from Nov. 14, with the hosts eyeing their 12th consecutive Test series victory at home.
World's top-ranked side India retained the squad that whitewashed South Africa 3-0 at homes recently. Kohli's men lead the points table for the recently-launched World Test Championship, having scripted five wins in as many matches.
Mahendra Singh Dhoni continued to be out of the Twenty20 squad, raising questions on the long-serving wicketkeeper's future in limited-overs cricket.
There has been speculation Dhoni might retire after struggling in the World Cup in England where India were knocked out in the semi-finals.
Subsequently he was left out of the squad for the limited-overs series against West Indies and South Africa.
Rishabh Pant has been earmarked as Dhoni's successor but the 22-year-old has faced flak for letting the team down with his penchant for throwing away his wicket with rash shots.
India's selectors added Kerala wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson, who has played a lone T20 in 2015, to the squad to keep the pressure up on Pant ahead of next year's T20 World Cup in Australia.
"We're looking at younger options after the World Cup, so you can understand our thought process," chief selector MSK Prasad told reporters. "We definitely had a chat with Dhoni and he also endorses our view of backing youngsters."
Mumbai all-rounder Shivam Dube earned his maiden call-up to the T20 squad with strong performances in domestic cricket.
Squad:
T20 - Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, Deepak Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Shivam Dube, Shardul Thakur.
Test - Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Rohit to lead India in T20s against Bangladesh as Kohli rests
- Players lift strike as Bangladesh Cricket Board accepts pay hike, better facilities
- BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly hopeful of Bangladesh touring India
- Striking players demand BCB revenue portion, fair pay for female cricketers
- Bangladesh plans talks on cricketers’ strike over pay
- ‘Heartsbook’ launches Twenty20 tournament to find new cricketers in Bangladesh
- FICA lends support to cricketers’ strike for ‘fair conditions’
- Players’ strike is part of conspiracy to destabilise Bangladesh cricket: BCB president
- Bangladesh cricketers go on strike for pay hike
- Rohit century, Rahane fifty steady India after early wobble
Most Read
- New list of 2,730 educational institutions qualified for MPO published
- Feni court sentences 16 to death for Nusrat murder
- Players lift strike as Bangladesh Cricket Board accepts pay hike, better facilities
- ACC issues overseas travel ban on Whip Shamsul, MP Shawon, 20 others
- Bangladesh players demand BCB revenue portion, fair pay for female cricketers
- Government makes 156 officers additional secretaries
- BCB chief meets Hasina amid player strike
- Bangladesh enforcing much-awaited road safety law from Nov 1
- After deadly clashes with police, Muslims also attacked Hindu homes, temple in Bhola
- Wait for verdict in murder of Feni madrasa girl Nusrat ends Thursday