Striking players demand BCB revenue portion, fair pay for female cricketers
Sports Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Oct 2019 07:22 PM BdST Updated: 23 Oct 2019 07:23 PM BdST
The striking players have demanded a portion of Bangladesh Cricket Board revenue and fair pay for female cricketers in addition to their 11-point charter.
They revealed the new 13-point demand at a press conference after a meeting at a Dhaka hotel on Wednesday.
More to follow...
