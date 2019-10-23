Home > Sport > Cricket

Striking players demand BCB revenue portion, fair pay for female cricketers

  Sports Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 23 Oct 2019 07:22 PM BdST Updated: 23 Oct 2019 07:23 PM BdST

The striking players have demanded a portion of Bangladesh Cricket Board revenue and fair pay for female cricketers in addition to their 11-point charter.

They revealed the new 13-point demand at a press conference after a meeting at a Dhaka hotel on Wednesday.

More to follow...

 

