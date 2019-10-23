Players lift strike as Bangladesh Cricket Board accepts pay hike, better facilities

The members of the national team will join the camp on Friday as per schedule ahead of the India tour and the third round of the national league will start on Saturday, two days behind schedule.

“The board has assured us that our demands, requirements will be fulfilled. We are joining the camp on the 25th (Friday),” Shakib Al Hasan told a news conference after a discussion with the BCB in Dhaka on Wednesday night.

BCB President Nazmul Hassan said at the media call that the board agreed to meet nine of the 11 demands.

Some of the demands have already been met, he said and Shakib agreed.

Nazmul said the board has nothing to do with the demand for resignation of the president and general secretary of the Cricketers Welfare Association of Bangladesh or CWAB.

Shakib said they discussed the issue with CWAB President former captain Naimur Rahman Durjoy, who assured them of organising an election when all the players are available.

“We are happy with the way the discussion went. We will be able to say whether we are fully satisfied when the demands are fully implemented,” Shakib said.

Earlier in the evening, the players raised two more demands in addition to their 11-point charter - a portion of BCB revenue and fair pay for female cricketers.

Nazmul said as the new demands were sent to the board through a lawyer, the BCB counsel would look into them.

He said the player draft model of Dhaka Premier League capping the players’ pay will go.

He promised franchise model will be followed for Bangladesh Premier League after this year’s edition.

“The players have particularly demanded better pay, allowance and facilities. We are improving these significantly very soon – not in six months or a year, but within two days or three,” Nazmul said.

He said the BCB’s plan was to develop infrastructure for cricket in phases across Bangladesh.

“Now we will develop infrastructure across the country at a time,” he said.

The BCB boss said the demand to hike payment for first division and other players would not be met in one go.

“We asked the players to be more specific in this issue,” he said.

Nazmul also said the board would consider whether it would accept the demand for letting the players join more than two franchise-based tournaments per season.

The cricketers announced the strike from a news conference led by Shakib on Monday.

Tamim Iqbal, Mushfiqur Rahim and other top cricketers were present at the event.

The development came a month after the BCB decided to abandon the Bangladesh Premier League franchise-based model, triggering a fall in earnings by the cricketers.

The BCB president on Tuesday slammed the cricketers and said he suspected “a certain quarter was conspiring to destabilise Bangladesh’s cricket”.

On Wednesday afternoon, Nazmul, accompanied by Durjoy, met Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the Ganabhaban to discuss the players’ strike.

“We are ready to accept all demands of the players. But they are not taking phone calls,” the BCB boss said after the meeting.

"They are behaving in this manner not just for money. There might be another reason," he added.

But lawyer Mustafizur Rahman Khan, speaking on behalf of the cricketers at a press conference in the evening, refuted Nazmul’s claim of conspiracy behind the cricketers’ strike.

“They are not working as part of any conspiracy, neither are they being instigated. They want to secure their livelihood,” Mustafizur said.

“They have taken a huge risk by taking to cricket instead of other professions. They have got 10 to 15 years to earn money for their entire lives,” he added.