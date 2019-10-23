Home > Sport > Cricket

‘Heartsbook’ launches Twenty20 tournament to find new cricketers in Bangladesh

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 23 Oct 2019 01:19 AM BdST Updated: 23 Oct 2019 01:19 AM BdST

A Bangladesh-based social media app ‘Heartsbook’ has launched a Twenty20 cricket tournament to find new players in the country.

State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Rasel cut a cake to formally announce the event in Dhaka on Tuesday. Chairman and CEO of Heartsbook Mejbah Uddin Sarkar Rubel was also present, among others, said a press release.

The knockout tournament will begin on Feb 1 after running selection until Jan 31.

A 15-strong team can register for the tournament by downloading heartsbook.com app from the Google Play store.

Sixteen teams will be able to compete in the tournament and the final will take place on Feb 21, which is the International Mother Language Day, at Mirpur Sher-e-Bangla Cricket Stadium.

The champions will get Tk 0.5 million in prize money along with trophy and medals. Runners-up will get Tk 0.3 million and medals.

