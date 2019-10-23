Bangladesh plans talks on cricketers’ strike over pay
Sport Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Oct 2019 01:06 PM BdST Updated: 23 Oct 2019 01:16 PM BdST
The Bangladesh Cricket Board has moved to hold talks on a strike by cricket players over a pay hike and other demands in an effort to break the deadlock.
Speaking to reporters in Dhaka on Wednesday, Nizam Uddin Chowdhury, chief executive officer of BCB, announced the plan to hold the talks later in the day with the striking players.
A day earlier, BCB President Nazmul Hassan said the strike by players was part of a conspiracy to destabilise Bangladesh cricketing ahead of their scheduled tour of India.
More to follow
