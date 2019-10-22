Players’ strike is part of conspiracy to destabilise Bangladesh cricket: BCB president
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 22 Oct 2019 03:55 PM BdST Updated: 22 Oct 2019 05:20 PM BdST
Nazmul Hassan, president of Bangladesh Cricket Board, says the strike by players is part of a conspiracy to destabilise Bangladesh cricketing.
At a news briefing in Dhaka on Tuesday, the BCB chief slammed the striking players for going on strike without informing the authorities about their demands beforehand.
The cricketers’ demands are baseless as the BCB is already working to resolve the issues, he said.
The Bangladesh team is expected to tour India soon to play three T20s and two Tests. At this time, the BCB chief said it was a conspiracy to disrupt the tour, which is just days away.
Surprised by the boycott, he said, “It is not understandable why the cricketers did not inform the BCB about their demands before they decided to go on strike.”
“They have access not only to me, but also to the prime minister. If they had anything to say they could speak,” Nazmul Hassan said.
The BCB president, however, did not explain how to resolve the issues.
He said the striking players have “successfully tarnished the image of Bangladesh to some extent in the cricket world”.
The cricketers went on strike on Monday, demanding a pay hike.
They announced the strike from a news conference at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Monday.
Tamim Iqbal, Mushfiqur Rahim and other top cricketers were present at the event.
The development comes a month after the BCB decided to abandon the Bangladesh Premier League franchise-based model, resulting in the fall of the income of the cricketers.
Their 11-point demand includes immediate resignations of president and general secretary of Cricketers Welfare Association of Bangladesh, reversing the BCB’s decision to abandon the franchise-based model and lifting the salary cap in the Dhaka Premier League.
