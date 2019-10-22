Home > Sport > Cricket

Players’ strike is part of conspiracy to destabilise Bangladesh cricket: BCB president

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 22 Oct 2019 03:55 PM BdST Updated: 22 Oct 2019 05:20 PM BdST

Nazmul Hassan, president of Bangladesh Cricket Board, says the strike by players is part of a conspiracy to destabilise Bangladesh cricketing.

At a news briefing in Dhaka on Tuesday, the BCB chief slammed the striking players for going on strike without informing the authorities about their demands beforehand.

The cricketers’ demands are baseless as the BCB is already working to resolve the issues, he said.

The Bangladesh team is expected to tour India soon to play three T20s and two Tests. At this time, the BCB chief said it was a conspiracy to disrupt the tour, which is just days away.

Surprised by the boycott, he said, “It is not understandable why the cricketers did not inform the BCB about their demands before they decided to go on strike.”

“They have access not only to me, but also to the prime minister. If they had anything to say they could speak,” Nazmul Hassan said.

The BCB president, however, did not explain how to resolve the issues.

He said the striking players have “successfully tarnished the image of Bangladesh to some extent in the cricket world”.

The cricketers went on strike on Monday, demanding a pay hike.

They announced the strike from a news conference at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Monday.

Tamim Iqbal, Mushfiqur Rahim and other top cricketers were present at the event.

The development comes a month after the BCB decided to abandon the Bangladesh Premier League franchise-based model, resulting in the fall of the income of the cricketers.

Their 11-point demand includes immediate resignations of president and general secretary of Cricketers Welfare Association of Bangladesh, reversing the BCB’s decision to abandon the franchise-based model and lifting the salary cap in the Dhaka Premier League.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Cricketers’ strike shocking: BCB chief

Top cricketers go on strike for pay hike

Rohit, Rahane steady India

Pakistan axe Sarfaraz as captain

Sunny, Al-Amin recalled

Former Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly arrives to file his nomination for the president's post of BCCI (Board Of Control for Cricket in India) at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai, India, October 14, 2019. REUTERS

India need to win big tournaments: Ganguly

ICC lifts suspensions on Zimbabwe, Nepal

Former Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly arrives to file his nomination for the president's post of BCCI (Board Of Control for Cricket in India) at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai, India, October 14, 2019. Reuters

Ganguly set to become India board chief

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.