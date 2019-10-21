Bangladesh cricketers go on strike for pay hike
Bangladesh’s cricketers led by Shakib Al Hasan have gone on strike demanding a pay hike in domestic cricketing.
They announced the strike from a news conference at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Monday.
Tamim Iqbal, Mushfiqur Rahim and other top cricketers were present at the event.
“The cricketers will boycott all types of cricketing activities until the demands are met," said Shakib.
The development comes a month after Bangladesh Cricket Board decided to abandon the Bangladesh Premier League franchise-based model, resulting in the fall of the income of the cricketers.
Their 11-point demand includes immediate resignations of president and general secretary of Cricketers Welfare Association of Bangladesh, revoking the BCB’s decision to abandon the franchise-based model and lifting the salary cap in the Dhaka Premier League.
“We all want cricket to improve. Someone here will play cricket for three or four years and someone for
ten years. For those who will play in future, we want to leave a good environment from which Bangladesh cricket will move forward," said the Test and T20I captain.
The strike could virtually cast a shadow over the third round of the National Cricket League, which will start on Oct 24, and the national team camp, which will begin on Oct 25.
