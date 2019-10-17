Bangladesh recall Arafat Sunny, Al-Amin for India T20Is

Their return through Thursday’s announcement came as a surprise as the duo were out of contention for a long time having played their last T20I in 2016.

Opener Soumya Sarkar has also returned along with his partner Tamim Iqbal after a holiday.

Sabbir Rahman, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Rubel Hossain and Taijul Islam have been dropped from the team of the last T20 Bangladesh played during the tri-nation series at home.

Spinner Sunny, who has 12 wickets in 10 T20Is, had been banned for bowling action and got engaged in a family dispute later before reviving his career.

Al-Amin had been dropped with his fielding being questioned for a dropped catch that many believe cost Bangladesh the last match of a series against New Zealand in Kolkata. The medium pacer has 39 wickets in 25 T20Is.

Bangladesh Squad for India T20 Series:

Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Tamim Iqbal, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Liton Kumar Das, Afif Hossain, Arafat Sunny, Soumya Sarkar, Shafiul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mohammad Naim Sheikh, Aminul Islam Biplob, Al-Amin Hossain.