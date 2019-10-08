Silverwood replaces Bayliss as England's head coach
>> Reuters
Published: 08 Oct 2019 03:56 AM BdST Updated: 08 Oct 2019 03:56 AM BdST
England bowling coach Chris Silverwood has been named the head coach of the men's team replacing Australia's Trevor Bayliss, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Monday.
British media had reported last week that former India and South Africa coach Gary Kirsten had emerged as the leading contender to take over although the 44-year-old Silverwood was also in the reckoning.
"We are delighted to confirm Chris as England men's head coach. We have gone through a thorough process and looked at all the options that were available to us. Chris was the standout candidate," England's director of cricket Ashley Giles said in a statement.
"He is what we need to take our international teams forward. He's somebody we know well, but it is his intimate understanding of our structures and systems and his close relationships with test captain Joe Root and white-ball captain Eoin Morgan that will help us develop our plans for the next few years."
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Silverwood replaces Bayliss as England's head coach
- Australia's Healy smashes record T20I score
- Klusener named Afghanistan's new head coach
- Facebook wins ICC's digital content rights for subcontinent
- Bangladesh, Afghanistan share T20 tri-series trophy as final rained out
- Rain delays Bangladesh-Afghanistan T20 tri-series final
- Shakib leads Bangladesh to T20 tri-series victory over Afghanistan
- Bangladesh opt to field first against Afghanistan in the dress-rehearsal for T20 tri-series final
- Sri Lanka confirm Pakistan tour after promise of top-tier security
- Mahmudullah, Shafiul earn Bangladesh easy win against Zimbabwe in T20 tri-series
Most Read
- BUET student found dead in dormitory
- Father charges 19 over murder of BUET student Abrar
- Police detain nine BCL leaders over murder of BUET student Abrar
- Mixed reactions in Jubo League to Samrat’s arrest
- Japan’s JERA acquires 22pc of Summit Power for $330mn
- The rise of 'casino king' Samrat
- ACC targets 20 people as probe opens into casino ties
- Chinese soldiers in Hong Kong warn protesters as emergency rules fail to quell unrest
- Liquor, drugs, firearm, kangaroo hides seized in raid on Samrat’s office
- HSBC to cut up to 10,000 jobs in drive to slash costs: FT