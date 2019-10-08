Home > Sport > Cricket

Silverwood replaces Bayliss as England's head coach

  >>  Reuters

Published: 08 Oct 2019 03:56 AM BdST Updated: 08 Oct 2019 03:56 AM BdST

England bowling coach Chris Silverwood has been named the head coach of the men's team replacing Australia's Trevor Bayliss, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Monday.

British media had reported last week that former India and South Africa coach Gary Kirsten had emerged as the leading contender to take over although the 44-year-old Silverwood was also in the reckoning.

"We are delighted to confirm Chris as England men's head coach. We have gone through a thorough process and looked at all the options that were available to us. Chris was the standout candidate," England's director of cricket Ashley Giles said in a statement.

"He is what we need to take our international teams forward. He's somebody we know well, but it is his intimate understanding of our structures and systems and his close relationships with test captain Joe Root and white-ball captain Eoin Morgan that will help us develop our plans for the next few years."

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

England Nets - Edgbaston, Birmingham, Britain - July 31, 2019 England's Jofra Archer (right) talks to bowling coach Chris

Silverwood named England head coach

Alyssa Healy etched her name into the record books in her explosive unbeaten 148 at North Sydney Oval on Wednesday. Photo: Australian Women’s Cricket Team via Twitter

Healy smashes record T20I score

Klusener Afghanistan's new coach

Rain washes away thrill of final

Facebook wins ICC's digital content rights

Rain delays toss

Shakib leads Tigers to win over Afghans

File Photo

Tigers field first

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.