Klusener named Afghanistan's new head coach
Published: 27 Sep 2019 11:46 PM BdST Updated: 27 Sep 2019 11:46 PM BdST
Former South Africa all-rounder Lance Klusener will replace Phil Simmons as Afghanistan's new head coach, the country's cricket board (ACB) said on Friday.
The ACB said they received more than 50 applications and picked Klusener who previously served as a bowling coach with Indian Premier League side Mumbai Indians and a batting coach with the South African Twenty20 team.
"I'm extremely excited and honoured to be given the opportunity," Klusener said in a statement. "Everyone knows the fearless brand of cricket Afghanistan play.
"I'm very confident that with some hard work we can become one of the best sides in the world. I'm really looking forward to working with the Afghanistan team and helping them take their cricket to the next level."
Klusener's first series in charge of the side will be the three-match T20 series against West Indies which will be played in India in November.
