Rain delays Bangladesh-Afghanistan T20 tri-series final

The umpires delayed the toss scheduled for 6pm on Tuesday at Mirpur Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium as rain continued, forcing the covers to remain at place.

With no reserve day, the game will be abandoned and the two teams will be joint champions if it does not start by 9:40pm.

Bangladesh have topped the points table despite losing the first match to Afghanistan but restored hopes by winning the second clash just before the final.

Skipper Shakib Al Hasan regaining his mojo with the bat is the best thing happening to the Tigers before the final clash with their South Asian neighbours as the cricket rivalry between the two teams grows.

His masterly 70 saved the Tigers in the match, taking them to the brink of their first win in T20I series involving more than two teams after they won the first such One-Day International series in Ireland in May.

Recently appointed Head Coach Russell Domingo acknowledged that they haven't found their perfect game yet and the final will be the perfect time for that

Afghan captain Rashid Khan is doubtful for the finale after picking a hamstring injury in the last tie, their first T20 loss to Bangladesh in five matches.

Slipping to two losses in a row, he said they have to focus on the final.

Squads:

Bangladesh: Liton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Shafiul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Aminul Islam, Mohammad Naim, Taijul Islam, Rubel Hossain.

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Hazratullah Zazai, Asghar Afghan, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Shafiqullah Shafiq, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan(c), Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Najeeb Tarakai, Fazal Niazai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Shahidullah Kamal, Fareed Malik, Dawlat Zadran.