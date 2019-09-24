Bangladesh, Afghanistan share T20 tri-series trophy as final rained out
Sports Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Sep 2019 09:16 PM BdST Updated: 24 Sep 2019 11:09 PM BdST
Bangladesh and Afghanistan have been declared joint champions of the tri-nation T20 series which also involved Zimbabwe as incessant rain has forced the final match in Dhaka to be called off.
The announcement came at 9pm on Tuesday, three hours after the toss was scheduled for at the Mirpur Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.
The sharing of the trophy, however, appears to be frustrating for the hosts who were out to regain pride after conceding loss in the one-off Test and the first match of the T20 series against Afghanistan.
The Afghans, still tournament favourites after two consecutive defeats that ended their record 12th T20I wins in a row, may not be happy as well.
The groundsmen were yet to start work and finally the umpires decided to abandon the match seeing little or no chance of the field being dried even if rain stopped.
With rain in the forecast, the day was cloudy and the downpour started around 5pm.
Thousands of fans braved rain to enter the stadium. Their wait for hours finally ended with the announcement when the galleries were still occupied by more than 15,000 spectators.
Bangladesh have topped the points table despite losing the first match to Afghanistan. The hosts reignited hopes by winning the second clash just before the final.
Skipper Shakib Al Hasan regaining his mojo with the bat was the best thing happening to the Tigers foung into the final game against their South Asian neighbours as the cricket rivalry between the two teams is developing.
His masterly 70 saved the Tigers in the match, taking them to the brink of their first win in T20I series involving more than two teams after they won the first such One-Day International series in Ireland in May.
Recently appointed Head Coach Russell Domingo acknowledged that they haven't found their perfect game yet and the final will be the perfect time for that
Afghan captain Rashid Khan was doubtful for the finale after picking a hamstring injury in the last tie, their first T20 loss to Bangladesh in five matches.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Bangladesh, Afghanistan share T20 tri-series trophy as final rained out
- Rain delays Bangladesh-Afghanistan T20 tri-series final
- Shakib leads Bangladesh to T20 tri-series victory over Afghanistan
- Bangladesh opt to field first against Afghanistan in the dress-rehearsal for T20 tri-series final
- Sri Lanka confirm Pakistan tour after promise of top-tier security
- Mahmudullah, Shafiul earn Bangladesh easy win against Zimbabwe in T20 tri-series
- Two new faces in Bangladesh T20 squad for ongoing tri-nation series
- Nabi, Mujeeb shine as Bangladesh lose T20 to Afghanistan after Test
- Bangladesh lose toss, field first against Afghanistan
- Afif’s breathtaking fifty fires Bangladesh to improbable win over Zimbabwe
Most Read
- Jubo League leader Samrat, three other bigwigs go underground amid casino crackdown
- RAB seizes gold, cash in raids on AL leaders’ homes in Gandaria
- Messi wins best FIFA player of the year for record sixth time
- bKash partners with Visa to launch add money service
- Trump hopes India and Pakistan 'come together' on Kashmir
- Jubo League leader Samrat faces travel ban over casino links
- Rain delays Bangladesh-Afghanistan T20 tri-series final
- Police raid Fu-Wang Club in Tejgaon
- Police detain 19 in raid on three ‘illegal massage parlours’ in Dhaka’s Gulshan
- Special zone in Cox's Bazar to have casinos for foreign tourists