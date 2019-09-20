Sri Lanka confirm Pakistan tour after promise of top-tier security
>> Reuters
Published: 20 Sep 2019 01:48 AM BdST Updated: 20 Sep 2019 01:48 AM BdST
The Sri Lanka cricket board (SLC) confirmed their tour of Pakistan on Thursday after the Pakistan government pledged the same level of security to their players as is provided to visiting heads of state.
Sri Lanka are scheduled to play three one-day internationals and three Twenty20 matches in Pakistan between Sept. 27 and Oct. 9, but 10 key Sri Lankan players have already opted out of the series, citing security concerns.
The future of the tour was in jeopardy last week when SLC said it was reassessing the security situation in Pakistan after receiving a warning "of a possible terrorist threat" to its team.
The board issued a statement on Thursday saying that Sri Lanka's defence ministry has confirmed that it has received no information through any intelligence agency about a threat to the Sri Lanka team or the tour.
Sri Lanka's High Commission in Pakistan also has no information indicating a threat, SLC said, adding that Pakistan's army will coordinate the security arrangements.
"(The) tour of Pakistan will go ahead as planned, following assurances given by the government of Pakistan that it will provide maximum security arrangements for the team during their entire duration of stay in Pakistan," SLC said.
Pakistan are looking to play their first test at home in December since a 2009 militant attack on Sri Lanka's team bus in Lahore left six security personnel and two civilians dead and six players injured.
The South Asian country did not host international cricket for six years after the 2009 attack, with the team playing their home matches in the United Arab Emirates. They have hosted teams such as Zimbabwe and West Indies in recent years but only for limited-overs matches.
Last month the Sri Lankan and Pakistan cricket boards agreed to bring forward the limited-overs leg of the split series and pushed back the two test matches, which were originally scheduled to take place in October.
Sri Lanka have already named Lahiru Thirimanne and Dasun Shanaka as ODI and T20 captains for the tour after incumbents Dimuth Karunaratne and Lasith Malinga decided not to travel.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Mahmudullah, Shafiul earn Bangladesh easy win against Zimbabwe in T20 tri-series
- Two new faces in Bangladesh T20 squad for ongoing tri-nation series
- Nabi, Mujeeb shine as Bangladesh lose T20 to Afghanistan after Test
- Bangladesh lose toss, field first against Afghanistan
- Afif’s breathtaking fifty fires Bangladesh to improbable win over Zimbabwe
- Burl’s maiden T20I fifty revives Zimbabwe to 144 against Bangladesh
- Wet outfield delays toss in Bangladesh T20 tri-series opener against Zimbabwe
- Sri Lanka 'reassessing' Pakistan tour after security threat
- BPL to be named ‘Bangabandhu BPL’
- ECB 'disturbed' by allegations of racist chanting during Ashes Test
Most Read
- Jubo League leader Khaled Bhuiyan arrested for operating 'casino' in Dhaka
- Bangladesh wins a round in court battle on Bangabandhu killer Noor Chowdhury
- Engine trouble forces Biman plane to make emergency landing in Dhaka
- RAB raids three more clubs in Dhaka, seizes over Tk 2m in gambling money
- BRAC founder Abed wins top education award
- Woman, two daughters found dead with throats slit in Narayanganj
- Bangladesh decides to appoint Rabab Fatima as new envoy to UN
- At least 30 civilians killed in air strike near pine nut field in eastern Afghanistan
- Hasina-Modi talks in New York: Bangladesh doesn't see NRC as problem
- Nobel peace laureate could face prosecution over Myanmar military’s actions