Mahmudullah, Shafiul earn Bangladesh easy win against Zimbabwe in T20 tri-series

Chasing a massive 176 runs for victory, the Zimbabweans were bundled out for 136 on the back of a three-wicket haul for returning pacer Shafiul Islam at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium on Wednesday.



Debutant leg spinner Aminul Islam and Mustafizur Rahman also chipped in with two wickets apiece to seal a comprehensive win for the hosts despite a valiant fifty for Richmond Mutumbami (54).



Earlier, swashbuckling 62 by Mahmudullah propelled the Tigers to a massive score with valuable contributions from Liton Das (38) and Mushfiqur Rahim (31) after being asked to bat first by the visitors.



The Tigers will face Afghanistan in the final of the tournament.