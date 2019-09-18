Bangladesh lose toss, bat first against Zimbabwe in Chattogram

The teams are set to take the field at 6:30pm (local time) on Wednesday at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.

The home team has made three changes. Debutant batsman Nazmul Hossain Shanto and leg spinner Aminul Islam Biplob have been brought in and pacer Shafiul Islam returned to the squad.



The Tigers team pulled off a victory in the first match against Zimbabwe thanks to a fiery half-century from Afif Hossain. However, it struggled to get hold of things in their second match against Afghanistan as Afghans finished the game with a fine win of 25 runs.



Following the defeat, the selectors dropped four--left-handed batsman Soumya Sarkar, all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz, uncapped pacer Yasin Arafat and left-arm pacer Abu Haider.