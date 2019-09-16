Home > Sport > Cricket

Two new faces in Bangladesh T20 squad for ongoing tri-nation series

  Sports Correspondent, bdnews24.com

Published: 16 Sep 2019

Bangladesh have included two new faces -- Mohammed Naim, Aminul Islam -- in their T20 squad for the ongoing tri-nation series.

Rubel Hossain and Shafiul Islam and Nazmul Hossain Shanto returned to the team.

The move comes a day after the Tigers conceded a 25-run defeat to Afghanistan in the third T20 of the tri-nation series on Sunday.

Left-handed opener Naim played well in the domestic cricket. He also played for Bangladesh 'A', Emerging Team and the BCB XI.

The biggest surprise is the inclusion of all-rounder Aminul. His recent performance has impressed coach Simon Helmot.

Among the dropped players, left-handed batsman Soumya Sarkar was the most prominent. All-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz, uncapped pacer Yasin Arafat and left-arm pacer Abu Haider were also dropped from the squad. The trio, however, did not play any match of the series.

Bangladesh T20 squad: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mushfiqur Rahim (w), Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Mosaddek Hossain, Liton Kumar Das, Afif Hossain, Taijul Islam, Rubel Hossain, Shafiul Islam, Mustafizhur Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mohammad Naim Sheikh, Aminul Islma Biplob and Nazmul Hossain Shanto.

