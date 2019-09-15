Nabi, Mujeeb shine as Bangladesh lose T20 to Afghanistan after Test

Mujeeb Ur Rahman’s 4-wicket haul helped the Afghans bundle the hosts out in the penultimate ball of the chase of 165 at the Mirpur Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Sunday.

Captain Rashid Khan and Gulbadin Naib took two wickets apiece.

Mahmudullah top-scored for Bangladesh with 44 runs.

Tailender Mustafizur Rahman cheered the fans with some lusty blows scoring two fours and a six in the last over.

Afif Hossain, whose heroic fifty secured a 3-wicket win for the Tigers over Zimbabwe in the previous match, was caught on the boundary rope by Najibullah Zadran off Naib.

Earlier, Bangladesh failed to take advantage of early strikes by Mohammad Saifuddin and Shakib Al Hasan as a blazing 84-run innings by Mohammad Nabi powered Afghanistan to 164 after the visitors won the toss and chose to bat first.

Saifuddin hit later in the innings as well, finally bagging 4 wickets, but the 54 balls Nabi faced kept the Bangladesh bowling attack at bay.

Bangladesh also lost the opportunity to square things up with their South Asian neighbours after the defeat in the one-off Test match in Chattogram before the tri-nation series which also involves Zimbabwe.

Afghanistan are on top with a 28-run win over the southern Africans.