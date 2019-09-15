Home > Sport > Cricket

Nabi blitz powers Afghanistan to 164 against Bangladesh despite Saifuddin strikes

  Sports Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 15 Sep 2019 06:23 PM BdST Updated: 15 Sep 2019 08:39 PM BdST

Bangladesh have failed to take advantage of early strikes by Mohammad Saifuddin and Shakib Al Hasan as a blazing 84 by Mohammad Nabi has powered Afghanistan to 164 in the third T20 of the tri-nation series.

Saifuddin hit later in the innings as well, finally bagging 4 wickets, but the 54 balls Nabi played warded off Bangladesh bowling attack at the Mirpur Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Sunday.

The tourists lost 6 wickets to put up the challenging total.

The Tigers named an unchanged team from the one that beat Zimbabwe by three wickets in the series opener.

The Afghans too remained unchanged after their 28-run demolition of Zimbabwe on Saturday.

Teams:

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Mosaddek Hossain, Afif Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

Afghanistan (Playing XI): Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Najeeb Tarakai, Najibullah Zadran, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan(c), Karim Janat, Fareed Malik, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

