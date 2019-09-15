Nabi blitz powers Afghanistan to 164 against Bangladesh despite Saifuddin strikes
Published: 15 Sep 2019 06:23 PM BdST Updated: 15 Sep 2019 08:39 PM BdST
Bangladesh have failed to take advantage of early strikes by Mohammad Saifuddin and Shakib Al Hasan as a blazing 84 by Mohammad Nabi has powered Afghanistan to 164 in the third T20 of the tri-nation series.
Saifuddin hit later in the innings as well, finally bagging 4 wickets, but the 54 balls Nabi played warded off Bangladesh bowling attack at the Mirpur Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Sunday.
The tourists lost 6 wickets to put up the challenging total.
The Afghans too remained unchanged after their 28-run demolition of Zimbabwe on Saturday.
Teams:
Bangladesh (Playing XI): Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Mosaddek Hossain, Afif Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman
Afghanistan (Playing XI): Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Najeeb Tarakai, Najibullah Zadran, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan(c), Karim Janat, Fareed Malik, Mujeeb Ur Rahman
