Home > Sport > Cricket

Burl’s maiden T20I fifty revives Zimbabwe to 144 against Bangladesh  

  Anik Mishkat,  bdnews24.com

Published: 13 Sep 2019 09:57 PM BdST Updated: 13 Sep 2019 09:57 PM BdST

Ryan Burl has smashed his maiden Twenty20 International half-century to revive the hopes of Zimbabwe for a win with a total of 144 after early strikes by Bangladesh bowlers in the opener of the tri-nation series.

Coming into the crease at six, the batsman hit five boundaries and four sixes to remain unbeaten on 57 off 32 at the Mirpur Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Friday.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

BPL to be named ‘Bangabandhu BPL’

Sri Lanka 'reassessing' Pakistan tour

File photo

Shakib takes blame for Afghan loss

Pollard named Windies captain for ODIs, T20s

ECB 'disturbed' by alleged racist chanting

File Photo

Surprise T20 call-up for Yasin Arafat

Geoffrey Boycott

Bowled out by Brexit, May honours Geoffrey Boycott

Tigers lose to Afghans

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.