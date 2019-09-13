Burl’s maiden T20I fifty revives Zimbabwe to 144 against Bangladesh
Anik Mishkat, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Sep 2019 09:57 PM BdST Updated: 13 Sep 2019 09:57 PM BdST
Ryan Burl has smashed his maiden Twenty20 International half-century to revive the hopes of Zimbabwe for a win with a total of 144 after early strikes by Bangladesh bowlers in the opener of the tri-nation series.
Coming into the crease at six, the batsman hit five boundaries and four sixes to remain unbeaten on 57 off 32 at the Mirpur Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Friday.
