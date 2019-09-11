Home > Sport > Cricket

ECB 'disturbed' by allegations of racist chanting during Ashes Test

  >>  Reuters

Published: 11 Sep 2019 12:49 AM BdST Updated: 11 Sep 2019 12:49 AM BdST

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is "extremely disturbed" by allegations of racist chanting as well as sexist and homophobic abuse by spectators during the fourth Ashes Test against Australia at Old Trafford.

British media reported that a supporter had left the ground on the second day of the Test on Thursday after hearing a section of fans singing a racist song about England's Barbados-born fast bowler Jofra Archer.

The spectator, in a letter of complaint to the ECB, also said women were subjected to sexist chants while homophobic abuse was directed at some players by the same group of people.

"The ECB is extremely disturbed to hear that a report was made regarding anti-social behaviour from a group of spectators during the fourth ... Ashes Test match at Emirates Old Trafford," ECB said in a statement released to British media.

"While this is a relatively isolated incident there is absolutely no place for anti-social behaviour within the game and it is vitally important that all spectators feel able to report anti-social behaviour and feel safe in doing so."

The incident comes on the heels of an annual report from British anti-discriminatory body Kick It Out that showed a 43% rise in reports of racist abuse in English football last season.

Manchester City's Raheem Sterling and Manchester United's Marcus Rashford are among those to have spoken out about being subjected to online racist abuse.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

File Photo

Surprise T20 call-up for Yasin Arafat

Geoffrey Boycott

Bowled out by Brexit, May honours Geoffrey Boycott

Tigers lose to Afghans

Cricket - Ashes 2019 - Fourth Test - England v Australia - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - September 8, 2019 Australia's celebrate the wicket of England's Craig Overton to win the match and retain the Ashes Action Images via Reuters

Australia retain Ashes

Bangladesh chase 398

Bangladesh women win T20 WC Qualifier title

Afghanistan stretch lead past 350

Shakib doesn’t want ‘such proposal’

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.