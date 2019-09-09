Rashid bowls Afghanistan to historic Test win against Bangladesh

As rain threatened to wash out the final day, the Afghans were given a 70-minute window before the close of play to seal victory and they made the most of it thanks to skipper Rashid Khan's six wickets.

Bangladesh went into the final session of the day with the task of seeing out 18.3 overs with four wickets in hand to stave off an embarrassing defeat.

But captain Shakib Al Hasan threw away his wicket on the first ball after the resumption of play with leg-spinner Rashid mopping up the tail with three of the last four wickets.

He finished with 11 wickets in the match to hand Afghanistan their first Test victory abroad.