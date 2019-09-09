Rashid bowls Afghanistan to historic Test win against Bangladesh
Ariful Islam Roney, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Sep 2019 06:28 PM BdST Updated: 09 Sep 2019 06:34 PM BdST
Afghanistan have overcome the elements to seal an emphatic 224-run win against Bangladesh in the one-off Test match in Chattogram.
As rain threatened to wash out the final day, the Afghans were given a 70-minute window before the close of play to seal victory and they made the most of it thanks to skipper Rashid Khan's six wickets.
