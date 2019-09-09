Pacer Yasin Arafat gets surprise Bangladesh call-up for T20 tri-series
Sports Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Sep 2019 09:57 PM BdST Updated: 09 Sep 2019 09:57 PM BdST
Bangladesh have announced the squad for the T20 tri-nation series, making a surprise call-up for young pacer Yasin Arafat on the heels of a devastating loss to Afghanistan in the one-off Test match.
Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Rubel Hossain are among those dropped from the team that played the last T20 series in December last year against West Indies, Bangladesh Cricket Board announced on Monday night.
The others axed from the squad are Ariful Haque, Abu Hider Rony, Mohammad Mithun, and Nazmul Islam Apu. Tamim Iqbal is on leave.
The series with Afghanistan and Zimbabwe will start on Friday.
Bangladesh Squad: Shakib Al Hasan (captain)m Soumya Sarkar, Liton Kumar Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Taijul Islam, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Yasin Arafat.
