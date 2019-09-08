Home > Sport > Cricket

Bangladesh need 398 to win one-off Test against Afghanistan

  Sports Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 08 Sep 2019 02:01 PM BdST Updated: 08 Sep 2019 02:05 PM BdST

Bangladesh have been set a daunting target of 398 for victory against Afghanistan in the one-off Test match in Chattogram.

The Tigers bowled out the Afghans for 260 in their second innings after a delayed start to Day 4 due to rain.

Afghanistan began the day on 237 for 8 but the innings was wrapped up inside 7 overs as captain Shakib Al Hasan finished with three wickets while Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam and Nayeem Hasan picked up two wickets apiece.

Afsar Zazai was left unbeaten on 48 for the Afghans after half centuries by Ibrahim Zadran, who fell 13 runs short of a century, and Asghar Afghan helped them set an improbable fourth innings chase for Bangladesh.

The Tigers have made a steady start with openers Liton Das and Shadman Islam taking Bangladesh 30 for no loss at lunch as the team face an uphill task to stave off defeat over the remaining five sessions.

Brief scores: Bangladesh 205 & 30/0 (Shadman Islam 21*); Afghanistan 342 & 260 (Ibrahim Zadran 87, Asghar Afghan 50; Shakib Al Hasan 3-58)

