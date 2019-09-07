Afghanistan stretch lead past 200 in the lone Test against Bangladesh
Sports Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 Sep 2019 12:45 PM BdST Updated: 07 Sep 2019 12:56 PM BdST
A double strike by Shakib Al Hasan has pegged back Afghanistan as the visitors aim to set Bangladesh a steep target for victory in the lone Test match in Chattogram.
The Afghans began their second innings with a a 137-run lead but captain Shakib struck twice in the first over of the innings, trapping opener Ihsanullah before claiming the scalp of the first innings centurion Rahmat Shah for nought.
Off-spinner Nayeem Hasan also chipped in with the wicket of Hashmatullah Shahidi (12 off 27) with Soumya Sarker completing a sharp catch at first slip.
But the visitors have stretched their lead past 200 with Ibrahim Zadran (35) and Asghar Afghan at the crease (24).
Earlier, Rashid Khan claimed his second five-wicket haul in Tests as the Afghans made short work of the Bangladesh tail, bowling out the hosts for 205 at the start of Day 3.
Having offered stubborn resistance at the crease overnight, Taijul Islam was the first to fall as he lost his off-stump while attempting a slog against Mohammad Nabi.
Rashid mopped up the Tigers' innings by trapping Nayeem lbw for seven, denying Mosaddek Hossain (48) the chance of reaching a half century in the process.
