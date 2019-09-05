Taijul removes Afghan openers after all-spin Bangladesh lose toss, bowl first
Ariful Islam Roney, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 Sep 2019 10:37 AM BdST Updated: 05 Sep 2019 11:59 AM BdST
Left-arm spinner Taijul Islam has pegged Afghanistan back with two wickets after a solid start by the Afghans in the one-off Test in Chattogram.
Taijul, who opened the all-spin bowling attack for the Tigers, became the fastest Bangladeshi bowler to 100 wickets in Test cricket with the scalp of Ihsanullah for 9 before removing Ibrahim Zadran (21 off 69).
He is now the second highest wicket-taker in Test cricket for Bangladesh.
Earlier, Afghanistan won the toss and opted to bat first.
Captain Shakib Al Hasan will lead a four-pronged spin attack with the likes of Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain and Moninul Hoque making up the auxiliary options.
The Afghans have mirrored the Tigers’ spin-heavy approach with four specialist spinners of their own led by skipper Rashid Khan and the experienced Mohammed Nabi.
Afghanistan (Playing XI): Ihsanullah Janat, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Afsar Zazai(w), Rashid Khan(c), Yamin Ahmadzai, Qais Ahmad, Zahir Khan
