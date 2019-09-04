Bangladesh qualify for semifinals of Women's T20 World Cup qualifiers

The Tigresses defeated hosts Scotland by 13 runs via the Duckworth-Lewis Method in Dundee on Tuesday.

Scotland were set a revised target of 63 in 8 overs after play was affected by rain at the end of the Bangladesh innings, but they could only manage 49 runs.

Having been sent in to bat by the hosts, Bangladesh opener Sanjida Islam fell early after a 16-run stand with Murshida Khatun.

Murshida added 26 runs, including two boundaries, alongside the innings top-scorer Nigar Khan, who remained unbeaten on 35 off 37.

Farzana Khatun at No. 5 scored 22 off 23 but the Tigresses failed to accelerate the run rate in the latter stages of the innings, finishing on 104 in their 17 allotted overs.

As play resumed after the rain delay, Nahida Akhter backed up an impressive showing with the ball in the previous match with a wicket in her first over of the Scottish innings. Her opening partner Ritu Moni also got in the act with a wicket in the very next over to put the Tigresses in the driving seat.

Two run outs in the sixth over effectively derailed the Scotland chase as the hosts lost went on to lose two more wickets in the next over.

Earlier, Bangladesh beat the United States by 8 wickets and followed it with a 6-run victory over Papua New Guinea.

The semi-finals will be played on Sept 5 followed by the final on Sept 7. The two finalists will qualify for the next Women's T20 World Cup in Australia next year.