Shakib, Taskin return for one-off Test against Afghanistan, Mustafizur rested

Three changes have been made to the squad from the last series against New Zealand.

World Cup hero Shakib Al Hasan will lead the side in Chattogram after sitting out the ODI series against Sri Lanka.

Fast bowler Taskin Ahmed also returns to the squad after missing the team's last Test assignment against New Zealand with an ankle injury.

He replaces left-arm seamer Mustafizur Rahman, who has been rested for the game against the Afghans.

All-rounder Mosaddek Hossain also features in the squad as talismanic opener Tamim Iqbal is given a breather after his recent struggle for runs.