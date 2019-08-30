Shakib, Taskin return for one-off Test against Afghanistan, Mustafizur rested
Sports Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 Aug 2019 06:29 PM BdST Updated: 30 Aug 2019 06:29 PM BdST
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced a 15-strong squad for the one-off Test match against Afghanistan on Sept 5.
Three changes have been made to the squad from the last series against New Zealand.
World Cup hero Shakib Al Hasan will lead the side in Chattogram after sitting out the ODI series against Sri Lanka.
He replaces left-arm seamer Mustafizur Rahman, who has been rested for the game against the Afghans.
All-rounder Mosaddek Hossain also features in the squad as talismanic opener Tamim Iqbal is given a breather after his recent struggle for runs.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Shakib, Taskin return for one-off Test against Afghanistan, Mustafizur rested
- Stokes' life will change forever, says Botham
- NZ crush Sri Lanka to level series
- England hail 'Special One' Stokes after Headingley miracle
- Superb Stokes century levels Ashes series in dramatic fashion
- Smith ruled out of third Ashes test after concussion injury
- Sreesanth's ban reduced to seven years, to end in September 2020
- NZ's Williamson, Lankan Dananjaya reported for suspect bowling action
- Lord's Test drawn as sub Labuschagne helps thwart England
- Bangladesh Cricket Board appoints Russell Domingo as head coach
Most Read
- Bangladesh suspends NGO projects for ‘making’ sharp weapons for Rohingya refugees
- LGRD minister says he is listing DCs unaccompanied by families
- India’s restaurants rebel against food delivery apps
- BIWTC staffer loses leg after bus mounts footpath in Bangla Motor
- Jamalpur DC Ahmed Kabir made OSD over lurid video, facing investigation
- Plague of flies descends on Karachi
- HC curbs judicial powers of Narail judge who let key murder suspect go
- Bangladesh’s bamboo-made school wins Aga Khan Award for Architecture
- Van Dijk, Bronze pick up UEFA Player of the Year awards
- Pakistan carries out training launch of ballistic missile