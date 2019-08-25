Superb Stokes century levels Ashes series in dramatic fashion
Published: 25 Aug 2019 10:20 PM BdST Updated: 25 Aug 2019 10:20 PM BdST
An extraordinary 135 not out from Ben Stokes earned England an exciting one-wicket victory in the third Ashes Test on Sunday to level the series against Australia at 1-1, with the home side chasing down a record target of 359 in dramatic fashion.
Starting the day looking to prevent Australia from retaining the Ashes, England were 286-9, still 73 runs short of their target. The tourists needed only the win to ensure a series defeat was impossible and the urn would stay in their possession.
Nathan Lyon missed an easy run-out chance to dismiss England number 10 batsman Jack Leach and Stokes survived loud lbw shouts, with Australia unable to review, before, fittingly, Stokes hit the winning boundary to spark euphoria at Headingley.
