Sreesanth's ban reduced to seven years, to end in September 2020
>> Reuters
Published: 21 Aug 2019 03:18 AM BdST Updated: 21 Aug 2019 03:18 AM BdST
Indian fast bowler Shanthakumaran Sreesanth's ban for alleged spot-fixing has been reduced to seven years, with the sanction period coming to an end on Sep 13, 2020, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has said.
The decision comes after the Supreme Court of India set aside the life ban imposed on Sreesanth by the BCCI and asked the board to reconsider the length of any fresh ban.
"I am of the view that banning Sreesanth from participating in any kind of commercial cricket or from associating with any activities of BCCI or its affiliates, for a period of 7 years with effect from September 13, 2013," BCCI ombudsman DK Jain said in a statement.
"The date from which, the period of ban imposed by the Disciplinary Committee had commenced, will meet the ends of justice."
Sreesanth along with his Rajasthan Royals team mates Ajit Chandila and Ankeet Chavan were arrested by Delhi police on suspicion of spot-fixing during the sixth edition of the IPL in May 2013.
The BCCI followed the arrest of Sreesanth with their own charges against the player relating to the match against Kings XI Punjab, played on May 9.
Sreesanth has maintained that all the charges against him are false. He has played 27 tests, 53 one-day internationals and 10 Twenty20 internationals, claiming a total of 169 wickets.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- NZ's Williamson, Lankan Dananjaya reported for suspect bowling action
- Lord's Test drawn as sub Labuschagne helps thwart England
- Bangladesh Cricket Board appoints Russell Domingo as head coach
- Shastri wins 'close race' to continue as India's head coach
- South Africa's Amla retires from international cricket
- South Africa fast bowler Steyn calls time on Test career
- Lyon rips through England to hand Australia Ashes advantage
- Shakib wants rotation policy to preserve players, boost bench
- Smith century leads Australia recovery in Ashes opener
- The ball factory arming swing king Anderson with his weapon of choice
Most Read
- Indian Islamic preacher apologises to Malaysians for racial remarks
- Assam’s citizenship register is ‘internal matter’ for India, says Jaishankar amid concerns in Bangladesh
- HC orders govt to explain why Minny should not get bail
- Women dying more from dengue but disease afflicting more men in Bangladesh
- College student dies after falling from the roof of Old Dhaka home
- Trump urges India and Pakistan to reduce tensions in call with leaders
- CPD regrets Aedes larvae discovery in its building, blames contractor after DSCC fine
- 33 suspected militants from Hamza Brigade to stand trial in Chattogram
- Bangladesh clears draft school meal policy to ensure nutrition of 15 million children
- Bangladesh, UNHCR to survey Rohingyas regarding return to Myanmar