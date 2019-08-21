Smith ruled out of third Ashes test after concussion injury
>> Reuters
Published: 21 Aug 2019 03:20 AM BdST Updated: 21 Aug 2019 03:20 AM BdST
Australia batsman Steve Smith has been ruled out of the third Ashes test against England at Headingley due to the concussion he suffered at Lord's, Cricket Australia said on Tuesday.
Smith, who made two centuries in the first test at Edgbaston, was struck by a bouncer from fast bowler Jofra Archer in the first innings of the second test at Lords and was replaced by "concussion sub" Marnus Labuschagne for the second innings.
Initially, Smith passed a concussion test and was allowed to return to the field and complete his innings, but his condition worsened the following day.
Brain injury charity Headway said it was "incredibly dangerous" for Smith to have resumed his innings.
"With concussion, the vision can be blurred and the brain can be slow at processing information. That leads to delayed reaction times and is just incredibly dangerous."
Smith scored 142, 144 and 92 in his three innings in the Ashes series - more than a third of Australia's runs in those innings - and is ranked second in the ICC test batting rankings.
He has scored 243 runs more than any other visiting batsman so far in the series.
Labuschagne is the most likely option to replace Smith for the Headingley test starting on Thursday, having made 59 as Australia battled on Sunday to a draw which retained their 1-0 lead in the series.
Meanwhile, England have named an unchanged 12-man squad for the third test as seamer James Anderson continues to recover from a calf injury.
Smith has two weeks to recover and prepare for the fourth test in Manchester, which begins on Sept. 4. Australia also play a three-day tour match in Derby from Aug. 29-31.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- NZ's Williamson, Lankan Dananjaya reported for suspect bowling action
- Lord's Test drawn as sub Labuschagne helps thwart England
- Bangladesh Cricket Board appoints Russell Domingo as head coach
- Shastri wins 'close race' to continue as India's head coach
- South Africa's Amla retires from international cricket
- South Africa fast bowler Steyn calls time on Test career
- Lyon rips through England to hand Australia Ashes advantage
- Shakib wants rotation policy to preserve players, boost bench
- Smith century leads Australia recovery in Ashes opener
- The ball factory arming swing king Anderson with his weapon of choice
Most Read
- Indian Islamic preacher apologises to Malaysians for racial remarks
- Assam’s citizenship register is ‘internal matter’ for India, says Jaishankar amid concerns in Bangladesh
- HC orders govt to explain why Minny should not get bail
- Women dying more from dengue but disease afflicting more men in Bangladesh
- College student dies after falling from the roof of Old Dhaka home
- Trump urges India and Pakistan to reduce tensions in call with leaders
- CPD regrets Aedes larvae discovery in its building, blames contractor after DSCC fine
- 33 suspected militants from Hamza Brigade to stand trial in Chattogram
- Bangladesh clears draft school meal policy to ensure nutrition of 15 million children
- Bangladesh, UNHCR to survey Rohingyas regarding return to Myanmar