NZ's Williamson, Lankan Dananjaya reported for suspect bowling action

While Williamson is a part-time spinner who bowled only three overs, Dananjaya bowled 62 overs in the match, picking up five wickets in the first innings to set up Sri Lanka's victory.

"The match officials' report, which was handed over to the management of both teams, cited concerns about the legality of the bowling actions of both players," the ICC said in a statement.

"Williamson and Dananjaya will now undergo testing within 14 days from the reporting date (18 August) and during this period both will be permitted to continue bowling in international cricket until the results of the testing are known."

Dananjaya, 25, was similarly reported following a test match against England in Galle in November last year and subsequently suspended after an independent committee deemed his action illegal.

However, his ban was lifted in February by the ICC and he was allowed to resume bowling in international cricket after remedial work and a reassessment of his action.

The second test of the two-test series, which are part of the newly launched World Test Championship, begins in Colombo on Thursday.