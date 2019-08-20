NZ's Williamson, Lankan Dananjaya reported for suspect bowling action
>> Reuters
Published: 20 Aug 2019 12:53 PM BdST Updated: 20 Aug 2019 12:53 PM BdST
New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson and Sri Lankan spinner Akila Dananjaya have been reported for suspect bowling action after the first test between the two nations in Galle that finished on Sunday, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has said.
While Williamson is a part-time spinner who bowled only three overs, Dananjaya bowled 62 overs in the match, picking up five wickets in the first innings to set up Sri Lanka's victory.
"The match officials' report, which was handed over to the management of both teams, cited concerns about the legality of the bowling actions of both players," the ICC said in a statement.
"Williamson and Dananjaya will now undergo testing within 14 days from the reporting date (18 August) and during this period both will be permitted to continue bowling in international cricket until the results of the testing are known."
Dananjaya, 25, was similarly reported following a test match against England in Galle in November last year and subsequently suspended after an independent committee deemed his action illegal.
However, his ban was lifted in February by the ICC and he was allowed to resume bowling in international cricket after remedial work and a reassessment of his action.
The second test of the two-test series, which are part of the newly launched World Test Championship, begins in Colombo on Thursday.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- NZ's Williamson, Lankan Dananjaya reported for suspect bowling action
- Lord's Test drawn as sub Labuschagne helps thwart England
- Bangladesh Cricket Board appoints Russell Domingo as head coach
- Shastri wins 'close race' to continue as India's head coach
- South Africa's Amla retires from international cricket
- South Africa fast bowler Steyn calls time on Test career
- Lyon rips through England to hand Australia Ashes advantage
- Shakib wants rotation policy to preserve players, boost bench
- Smith century leads Australia recovery in Ashes opener
- The ball factory arming swing king Anderson with his weapon of choice
Most Read
- Six people die from dengue in Bangladesh
- ACC arrests SMHI Faruk over FR Tower design forgery charges
- Indian Islamic preacher apologises to Malaysians for racial remarks
- College student dies after falling from the roof of Old Dhaka home
- VP Nur asks PM why AL men obstruct him if there is freedom of speech
- Four suspected militants arrested in Dhaka
- DNCC launches ‘combing operation’ to tackle dengue menace
- High Court orders report on Minny’s confessional statement
- Army soldier killed in gunfight with miscreants in Rangamati: ISPR
- Inmate 76318-054: The last days of Jeffrey Epstein