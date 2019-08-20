Home > Sport > Cricket

NZ's Williamson, Lankan Dananjaya reported for suspect bowling action

  >>  Reuters

Published: 20 Aug 2019 12:53 PM BdST Updated: 20 Aug 2019 12:53 PM BdST

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson and Sri Lankan spinner Akila Dananjaya have been reported for suspect bowling action after the first test between the two nations in Galle that finished on Sunday, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has said.

While Williamson is a part-time spinner who bowled only three overs, Dananjaya bowled 62 overs in the match, picking up five wickets in the first innings to set up Sri Lanka's victory.

"The match officials' report, which was handed over to the management of both teams, cited concerns about the legality of the bowling actions of both players," the ICC said in a statement.

"Williamson and Dananjaya will now undergo testing within 14 days from the reporting date (18 August) and during this period both will be permitted to continue bowling in international cricket until the results of the testing are known."

Dananjaya, 25, was similarly reported following a test match against England in Galle in November last year and subsequently suspended after an independent committee deemed his action illegal.

However, his ban was lifted in February by the ICC and he was allowed to resume bowling in international cricket after remedial work and a reassessment of his action.

The second test of the two-test series, which are part of the newly launched World Test Championship, begins in Colombo on Thursday.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Williamson, Dananjaya reported for suspect bowling action

Lord's Test drawn

Russell Domingo named Tigers head coach

Shastri to continue as India's head coach

Amla retires from international cricket

Ashes 2019 - First Test - England v Australia - Edgbaston, Birmingham, Britain - August 5, 2019 Australia players celebrate after winning the first test Action Images via Reuters

Australia win 1st Ashes Test

Steyn retires from Tests

Shakib wants rotation policy to preserve players

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.