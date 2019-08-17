Bangladesh Cricket Board appoints Russell Domingo as head coach

BCB President Nazmul Hassan announced the move at a media briefing on Saturday.



Domingo, a former coach of South Africa, has been appointed on a two-year contract and will begin his stint with the Tigers on Aug 21.



He was part of a three-man shortlist, which included Mike Hesson and Mickey Arthur, and had been interviewed by the BCB on Aug 7.

After impressing the board with his presentation, Domingo will take over from Khaled Mahmud, who was named the team's interim coach for the recent tour of Sri Lanka following the departure of Steve Rhodes after a disappointing World Cup 2019 campaign.

He will also work with the Bangladesh 'A', high performance and under-19 teams from time to time, said Nazmul.

With the appointment of Domingo, almost all the coaching roles in the Bangladesh set-up are occupied by South Africans.

BCB had renewed the contracts of batting coach Neil Mckenzie and fielding coach Ryan Cook after the 2019 World Cup while former Proteas paceman Charl Langeveldt was recently appointed as the bowling coach.

Domingo and Langeveldt also have the experience of working together previously, serving as South Africa's head coach and bowling coach, respectively.