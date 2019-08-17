Bangladesh Cricket Board appoints Russell Domingo as head coach
Sports Correspodent, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Aug 2019 02:59 PM BdST Updated: 17 Aug 2019 03:46 PM BdST
Bangladesh Cricket Board or BCB has named Russell Domingo as the head coach of the national team.
BCB President Nazmul Hassan announced the move at a media briefing on Saturday.
Domingo, a former coach of South Africa, has been appointed on a two-year contract and will begin his stint with the Tigers on Aug 21.
He was part of a three-man shortlist, which included Mike Hesson and Mickey Arthur, and had been interviewed by the BCB on Aug 7.
After impressing the board with his presentation, Domingo will take over from Khaled Mahmud, who was named the team's interim coach for the recent tour of Sri Lanka following the departure of Steve Rhodes after a disappointing World Cup 2019 campaign.
He will also work with the Bangladesh 'A', high performance and under-19 teams from time to time, said Nazmul.
With the appointment of Domingo, almost all the coaching roles in the Bangladesh set-up are occupied by South Africans.
BCB had renewed the contracts of batting coach Neil Mckenzie and fielding coach Ryan Cook after the 2019 World Cup while former Proteas paceman Charl Langeveldt was recently appointed as the bowling coach.
Domingo and Langeveldt also have the experience of working together previously, serving as South Africa's head coach and bowling coach, respectively.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Bangladesh Cricket Board appoints Russell Domingo as head coach
- Shastri wins 'close race' to continue as India's head coach
- South Africa's Amla retires from international cricket
- South Africa fast bowler Steyn calls time on Test career
- Lyon rips through England to hand Australia Ashes advantage
- Shakib wants rotation policy to preserve players, boost bench
- Smith century leads Australia recovery in Ashes opener
- The ball factory arming swing king Anderson with his weapon of choice
- Rangpur Riders rope in Shakib for a year
- Sri Lanka win toss, opt to bat first against Bangladesh
Most Read
- Fire destroys hundreds of shanties in Mirpur slum in Dhaka
- Tiger dies ‘after eating monitor lizard’ in Bangladesh safari park
- Domestic worker falls to death from Dhanmondi high-rise
- India says committed to 'no first use' of nuclear weapons for now
- Five of a family killed as car hits tree after collision with bus in Mymensingh
- Mahmudul Hasan Faisal of Bangladesh now has three Guinness World Records
- China says UN council members think India, Pakistan should refrain from unilateral action in Kashmir
- 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' hit with $395,000 fine over emergency tones in skit
- Bangladeshi Hajj pilgrim killed, several injured in Saudi Arabia bus crash
- French 'spiderman' climbs HK tower, hoists reconciliation flag amid mass protests