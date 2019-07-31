Sri Lanka win toss, opt to bat first against Bangladesh
Sports Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 31 Jul 2019 02:49 PM BdST Updated: 31 Jul 2019 02:49 PM BdST
Sri Lanka have won the toss and to bat first against Bangladesh in the third and final ODI in Colombo.
The match is scheduled to begin at 3:00pm Bangladesh time at the R Premadasa Stadium on Wednesday.
After losing the first two games of the series, Bangladesh are desperate to win the final match to avoid an embarrassing whitewash against Sri Lanka.
More to follow
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Sri Lanka to honour retired quick Kulasekara on Wednesday
- Bangladesh lose ODI series as Fernando helps Sri Lanka secure 7-wicket victory
- Mushfiqur 98 helps Bangladesh post 238 in second ODI against Sri Lanka
- England call up Archer for Ashes opener, Stokes reinstated
- Bangladesh Cricket Board appoints Langeveldt, Vettroi as bowling coaches
- Sri Lanka crush Bangladesh to 91-run loss in fitting finale to Malinga after Perera century
- Ireland skittled for 38 as England shatter dream
- Perera century helps Sri Lanka score 314 against Bangladesh
- Bangladesh lose toss, sent to field in first of three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka
- Ireland in command after bowling England out for 85
Most Read
- Bangladeshi youth charged with killing four family members in Canada
- BRAC appoints Asif Saleh executive director
- Police seek answers over girl on ninth floor ledge of Dhaka building
- Dubai ruler’s wife seeks 'forced marriage protection order' in English court
- Dengue spreads almost all over Bangladesh as number of patients crosses 15,000
- PM Hasina plays down fears over traces of antibiotics in milk
- World Bank sanctions TigerIT over Bangladesh’s national smartcard project
- PM Hasina urges all to fight dengue, clean surroundings
- Judge lifts ban on pasteurised milk sales by Pran, Akij
- Six workers die from toxic gas from septic tank in Joypurhat