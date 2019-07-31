Home > Sport > Cricket

Sri Lanka win toss, opt to bat first against Bangladesh

  Sports Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 31 Jul 2019 02:49 PM BdST Updated: 31 Jul 2019 02:49 PM BdST

Sri Lanka have won the toss and to bat first against Bangladesh in the third and final ODI in Colombo.

The match is scheduled to begin at 3:00pm Bangladesh time at the R Premadasa Stadium on Wednesday.

After losing the first two games of the series, Bangladesh are desperate to win the final match to avoid an embarrassing whitewash against Sri Lanka.

More to follow

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Sri Lanka to honour Kulasekara

Tigers lose series

Langeveldt, Vettroi new bowling coaches

England call up Archer for Ashes opener

Tigers lose in Malinga farewell

Ireland skittled for 38

England bowled out for 85 by Ireland

FILE PHOTO: Australian bowler James Pattinson (L) celebrates alongside team mate Stephen O'Keefe after bowling out West Indies batsman Carlos Braithwaite (R) during their third cricket test at the SCG in Sydney, Jan 4, 2016.REUTERS/Jason Reed/File Photo

Pattinson dreams of Ashes return

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.