Bangladesh Cricket Board appoints Langeveldt, Vettroi as bowling coaches
Sports Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Jul 2019 08:11 PM BdST Updated: 27 Jul 2019 08:11 PM BdST
Bangladesh Cricket Board has appointed former South African pacer Charl Langeveldt and New Zealand spinner Daniel Vettroi as bowling coaches.
Langeveldt has gotten a permanent appointment while the former New Zealand captain for 100 days.
The term of their contracts is until the T20 World Cup scheduled to be held in Australia in October-November next year.
BCB President Nazmul Hassan announced the decision after a meeting on Saturday.
