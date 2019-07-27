Home > Sport > Cricket

Bangladesh Cricket Board appoints Langeveldt, Vettroi as bowling coaches

  Sports Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 27 Jul 2019 08:11 PM BdST Updated: 27 Jul 2019 08:11 PM BdST

Bangladesh Cricket Board has appointed former South African pacer Charl Langeveldt and New Zealand spinner Daniel Vettroi as bowling coaches.

Langeveldt has gotten a permanent appointment while the former New Zealand captain for 100 days.

The term of their contracts is until the T20 World Cup scheduled to be held in Australia in October-November next year.

BCB President Nazmul Hassan announced the decision after a meeting on Saturday.

