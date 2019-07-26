Home > Sport > Cricket

Sri Lanka crush Bangladesh to 91-run loss in fitting finale to Malinga after Perera century

  Ariful Islam Roney,  bdnews24.com

Published: 26 Jul 2019 11:36 PM BdST Updated: 27 Jul 2019 12:04 AM BdST

Bangladesh have begun their first series after the World Cup in a disastrous fashion as they plunged to a humiliating 91-run defeat to hosts Sri Lanka in the first of the three ODIs.

The Tigers were 223 all out with 8.2 overs to spare in their chase of 315 to win in Tamim Iqbal’s ODI captaincy debut at Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Friday.

Sri Lanka bade their bowling superstar Lasith Malina a fitting farewell as the pacer took three wickets, including the openers within the first 10 overs.

Malinga, the 35-year old paceman with blond-tainted hair and the distinctive slingshot action, struck first in the fifth ball of the first over.

The unplayable yorker foxed Tamim, hitting the stumps after touching his toe.

He bowled other opener, Soumya Sarkar, with a third yorker in a row in the ninth over after Nuwan Pradeep had trapped Mohammad Mithun lbw in the previous over.

Mushfiqur Rahim and Sabbir Rahman then steadied the rocking boat with a century partnership, which also have the Tigers some hope for revival.

