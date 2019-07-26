Home > Sport > Cricket

Perera century helps Sri Lanka score 314 against Bangladesh

  Ariful Islam Roney,  bdnews24.com

Published: 26 Jul 2019 07:32 PM BdST Updated: 26 Jul 2019 07:41 PM BdST

A magnificent century by Kusal Perera has helped Sri Lanka score a competitive total of 314 for 8 against Bangladesh in Lasith Malinga’s farewell match, which also marks captaincy debut for Tamim Iqbal.

Perera made 111 off 99 at Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Friday in a century partnership with Kusal Mendis (43) and another of 97 with Dimuth Karunaratne (36).

But the hosts failed to make the most of the strong base as the Bangladesh bowlers kept the batsmen in check in the death overs.

Sri Lanka, however, remained on top of the contest thanks to Angelo Mathews’ 48 off 52.

Sent in to field first after losing the toss, Bangladesh bowlers could not make inroads despite recalled pacer Shafiul Islam taking opener Avishka Fernando out in the third over as captain Karunaratne continued with Perera.

Shafiul also took the wickets of Thisara Perera and Dhananjaya de Silva by the end of the innings, but conceded 62 runs in 9 overs.

Mustafizur Rahman secured two wickets but bled 75 runs in 10 overs.

Rubel Hossain, who gave away 31 runs in his first 4 overs, compensated by taking the wicket of Mendis and finally ending with an economy rate of 6.

Opening batsman Soumya Sarkar, who has been shining with the ball as well recently, also took one wicket, the significant one of Perera, in exchange for 17 in 5 overs.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Bangladesh lose toss, bowl first

England bowled out for 85 by Ireland

FILE PHOTO: Australian bowler James Pattinson (L) celebrates alongside team mate Stephen O'Keefe after bowling out West Indies batsman Carlos Braithwaite (R) during their third cricket test at the SCG in Sydney, Jan 4, 2016.REUTERS/Jason Reed/File Photo

Pattinson dreams of Ashes return

Malinga to retire from ODIs

Tamim expects 'challenging' Sri Lanka series

FILE PHOTO: Cricket - India A v England XI- One-day warm-up match match - Brabourne stadium, Mumbai, India - 10/01/2017 - India A's captain MS Dhoni takes break during the match. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Selectors face questions over life after Dhoni

Tamim to lead Tigers

Mashrafe out of SL tour

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.