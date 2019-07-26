Bangladesh lose toss, sent to field in first of three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka

Bangladesh have lost the toss and been sent to bat first in the first of three-match One Day International series against Sri Lanka.

The match is scheduled to begin at 3pm (Bangladesh time) at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Team Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (capt), Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Mithun, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rubel Hossain, Shafiul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (capt), Kusal Perera, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Lahiru Thirimanne, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Nuwan Pradeep, Lahiru Kumara, Lasith Malinga