Bangladesh lose toss, sent to field in first of three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka

Published: 26 Jul 2019 02:50 PM BdST Updated: 26 Jul 2019 02:50 PM BdST
Bangladesh have lost the toss and been sent to bat first in the first of three-match One Day International series against Sri Lanka.
The match is scheduled to begin at 3pm (Bangladesh time) at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.
Team
Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (capt), Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Mithun, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rubel Hossain, Shafiul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman
Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (capt), Kusal Perera, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Lahiru Thirimanne, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Nuwan Pradeep, Lahiru Kumara, Lasith Malinga
