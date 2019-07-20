Tamim says Sri Lanka series will be 'very challenging'
Sports Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Jul 2019 05:52 PM BdST Updated: 20 Jul 2019 05:52 PM BdST
Bangladesh stalwart Tamim Iqbal believes the upcoming One-Day International series in Sri Lanka will represent a big challenge for a depleted Tigers' squad.
Tamim, who will lead the side on the tour after regular captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza was ruled out with an injury, was among seven players to leave for Sri Lanka on Saturday.
Taijul Islam and Taskin Ahmed will link up with the touring party from India later followed by the five players who are on Bangladesh 'A' duty after the first one-day match against Afghanistan 'A'.
Speaking to reporters at the airport, left-handed opener Tamim highlighted the absence of four key players, including skipper Mashrafe, and said, "I believe that this series is very important for us."
"The team have a lot to prove. A few experienced cricketers are missing from the side due to injury and other reasons so I believe this series will be a very challenging series."
Tamim, who is leading Bangladesh in a series for the first time, is hoping for contributions from each of his players in the Tigers's quest for victory.
"If the players who are in the squad can grab the opportunity they've been given with both hands, then it will benefit both the Bangladesh team and themselves as individuals."
"We didn't play the type of cricket I'd hoped we would in the World Cup. Now we have a new challenge in front of us. I'm hoping for a good outcome."
After a lean World Cup, the talismanic opener worked on his batting with the team's High Performance Unit coach and former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer in preparation for the Sri Lanka tour.
WARNING:
